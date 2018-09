Wayne County Fair 2018

<

1 View Champ Dairy Carcass Aaliyah Wirth’s 860-pound champion dairy beef carcass sold for $3.75 per pound to Allen Fore, for Kinder Morgan.

2 View Champ Dairy Steer Mallory Shoup’s 1,525-pound dairy steer sold for $2.50 per pound PNC Bank, represented by Jamie Pittman and Lowe and Young, represented by Jason Steiner.

3 View Champ Steer Cole Wharton’s 1,340-pound champion beef steer sold to Rick and Terri Heffelfinger, of HMI, for $6 per pound

4 View Champ WC Bred Steer Delaney Dudte’s 1,285-pound champion Wayne County bred steer sold for $4.75 to Jim Tucker, for Marshallville Packing and Orrville Trucking. Also pictured is Hayley McKelvey.

5 View Res WC Bred Steer Mallory Kendel’s 1,375-pound reserve champion Wayne county bred steer sold for $3.25 per pound to the Clothing Warehouse, represented by Jason Carrick. Also pictured is Maverick Kendel.

6 View Champ goat Kyle Piscione’s 87-pound champion meat type market goat sold to Jamie Bowman, Just Kiddin Around, for $2,300. Holding the goat is Cade Tegtmeier. Also pictured is Riley Stull.

7 View Res Beef Carcass HAD Drilling, represented by John and Dianna Hatfield, bid $4 per pound for Shyler Swinehart’s 696-pound reserve champion market beef carcass.

8 View Res Champ lamb carcass Josh and Joanna Kepler, Diamond J Ranch, bid $6 per pound for Nathan Stillwagner’s 65-pound reserve champion market lamb carcass.

9 View Res Champ WC bred goat Kendra Marty’s 75-pound reserve champion Wayne county bred market goat sold to the Clothing Warehouse, represented by Jason Carrick for $1,950 per head. Also pictured is Kenzie Saunders.

10 View Res Champ WC bred lamb Scott Burge of Ron Burge Trucking bid $6.25 per pound for Taylor Olszewski’s 129-pound Wayne County Bred reserve champion market lamb. Also pictured is Kyle Olszewski

11 View Res Dairy Carcass Peyton Mullett, represented by brother, Hunter, had the reserve champion dairy beef carcass. Hummel Insurance represented by Tina Balis and Steve Rohrer bid $4.25 per pound for the 888-pound carcass.

12 View Champ WC bred goat Paige Maibach’s 83-pound champion Wayne county bred goat sold for $1,900 to Matt Bolling Chevrons. Also pictured Gavin Maibach and Justin Jurbaugh.

13 View Res Champ goat Red Wood Living represented by Nick Hershberger bid $800 for Maddox Belmont’s 81-pound reserve champion meat type market goat. Also pictured Mark Belmont and McKenzie Gasser.

14 View Res Champ lamb Twisted X Shoes, represented by Carl and Susan Ickes bid $7 per pound for Kylee Johnson’s 132-pound reserve champion market lamb.

15 View Res Champ Rabbits Cole Walenciak’s reserve grand champion pen of meat rabbits sold for $900 to Jason Carrick and Kylee Myers, for the Clothing Wearhouse. Also pictured is Clay Johnson.

16 View Res Champ Steer Carly Csapo’s 1,335-pound reserve champion steer was purchased by Terry Santmyer, for Santmyer Oil, for $3.50 per pound.

17 View Res Champ Turkey Morgan McCoy’s reserve champion turkey sold for $400 to Ag Services and KL Ricktett Trucking, represented by Kurt Rickett.

18 View Res Champ WC bred hog Mazda of Wooster, represented by Dan Jacobs, bid $6.50 per pound for Kyle Badger’s 259-pound reserve champion Wayne county bred and raised market hog. Also pictured is Kaleb Badger.

19 View Champ lamb carcass G & B Aderson, represented by Ben Everhart, bid $10 per pound for Eliyssa Simmons’ 70-pound champion market lamb carcass.

20 View Champ lamb Andrews Auctioneers, represented by Steve and Seth Andrews, bid $11 per pound for Clay Johnson’s 141-pound champion market lamb.

21 View Champ WC bred hog Garrett Cramer, of Cramer Oil, bid $9 per pound for McKayla Feikert’s 274 pound champion Wayne County bred market hog. Also pictured is Seth Crilow, Mia Mariola, Alivia Crilow and AJ Rhodes.

22 View Res Champ Dairy Steer Kyle Olszewski’s 1,625-pound reserve champion dairy steer was purchased by Jim Fry for Waynedale Truss and Panel, for $2 per pound.

23 View Res Champ Duck Cayden Haine’s reserve champion meat duck sold for $500 the Burbank Beauty Salon, represented by Amy and Whitney Smith.

24 View Res Champ Goose Morgan Johnson’s reserve champion meat goose sold for $400 to C & L Shoes, represented by Melinda Clifford. Also pictured is Mallory Johnson.

25 View Res Champ hog DAC, represented by Tina Jacobs-Heile and Colton Keener, bid $11.50 per pound for Riley Stull’s 264-pound reserve champion market hog. Also pictured is Katie Stull and Lizzie Howman.

26 View Champ Beef Carcass Zach Leimeister’s 844-pound champion beef carcass was purchased by Certified Angus Beef for $5 per pound. Pictured are Clint Welenciak, Erin Lucci, Katie Burkhart, Mandy Atterholt, Brad Parker.

27 View Champ Duck Charlie Bickett’s grand champion meat duck sold for $525 to Terry Santmyer, Santmyer Oil, Scott Burge, Ron Burge Trucking and Chad Kieffer, Smetzer Tires. Also pictured is Lily Bickett.

28 View Champ Goose Grady Bickett’s grand champion meat goose sold for $425 to Sterling Fur Company, represnted by Keith Winkler and Tom Miller. Also pictured is Lily Bickett.

29 View Champ hog The Clothing Warehouse, represented by Jason Carrick, Kylee and Jaycee Myers bid $23 per pound for Morgan Evin’s 274 pound champion market hog. Also pictured is Kaylee Scale and Kaleb Badger.

30 View Champ Rabbits Luke Walenciak’s grand champion pen of meat rabbits sold for $900 to Jason Carrick, for the Clothing Wearhouse. Also pictured is Grant Johnson.

31 View Champ Turkey Grady Cotton’s grand champion turkey sold for $600 to G & B Anderson, represented by Ben Everhart.

32 View Champ WC bred lamb John and Patty Crum, bid $8 per pound for Ellie Brillhart’s 145 pound Wayne County Bred champion market lamb.

33 View Res Champ Chickens Mackenzie Hartzler’s reserve champion pen of meat chickens sold for $800 to Josh Hanzie, for Gerber Poultry. Pictured is Haley Thut.