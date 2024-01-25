Wayne County Farm Bureau plans member appreciation breakfast in Smithville

SMITHVILLE, Ohio — Wayne County Farm Bureau invites members and prospective members to their first annual Member Appreciation Breakfast on Feb. 3 from 8-10 a.m. at the Wayne County Schools Career Center. The culinary students will be offering a menu of breakfast frittatas, potatoes and pastries.

In addition to breakfast, the event will offer a presentation at 9 a.m. by David Marrison, of Ohio State University Extension, on considerations for succession planning. Evan Callicoat, Ohio Farm Bureau director of state policy, will then present on the Ohio Beginning Farmer Tax Credit program. This program was just implemented in 2023 and the presentation will include information on how beginning farmers can qualify as well as the tax benefit to the landowner who would sell or rent land to a beginning farmer.

This event is free to members and their dependents. Non-members can attend at $20 per person. Become a member of the Wayne County Farm Bureau at the breakfast and there is no charge. Bring a new member or join as a new member at the breakfast and receive a free T-shirt.

Registration is requested by Jan. 26 to aid in planning for enough food. Food will be available as long as supplies last. Please register at wayne.ofbf.org or call 330-263-7456.