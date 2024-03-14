Wayne National Forest plans spring prescribed fires

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — The Wayne National Forest will conduct prescribed fires this spring in three different areas in the Athens and Ironton Ranger Districts. The prescribed burns will take place from Feb. 23 to May 30 and will span up to 3,088 acres.

The Wayne National Forest is dominated by oak trees which are fire-tolerant. As a result, prescribed fires can help oak trees outcompete other tree species like maple and beech. Without prescribed burns, other species of trees can easily replace oak trees, which provide critical food and habitat to a variety of wildlife.

When conducting the prescribed burn, fire crews will either use traditional ground-based or aerial ignition methods, depending on the weather, terrain and fuel conditions. The public is advised to avoid the area while the prescribed fires are underway. A temporary flight restriction may also be put in place over the burn area. All unauthorized aircraft, including drones, will be prohibited from flying over the burn sites while in progress.

Below are the summary details about the prescribed burns:

Athens Ranger District

Long Ridge (East) Prescribed Fire, Units 20-22, 27, 42, & 45

Size: Approximately 1,013 acres

Location: Athens County, near Buchtel and Chauncey, in the vicinity of West Bailey Road, Big Bailey Road, Utah Ridge Road and State Route 685

Ironton Ranger District

Sunny Oaks Prescribed Fire, Unit 11

Size: Approximately 162 acres

Location: Gallia County, Perry Township, near Woodside Road

Pine Creek Prescribed Fire, Units C, D, I, & J

Size: Approximately 1,913 acres

Location: Scioto County, Vernon and Bloom Townships, near Forest Service Road. 132, County Road 10 and Howard Furnace Road.

Lawrence County, Decatur Township, near Forest Service Road 132 and Howard Ridge Road