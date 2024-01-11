‘We appreciate your ‘hole’ newspaper’

Dear Farm and Dairy Editors:

A little note I’m sending you,
A big concern to say;
Because of your newspaper
I am quite sad today.

A certain feature I would find,
And work ’till it was done;
Filling in all of the blocks,
And think that it was fun.

I looked and looked the paper through
And yet I couldn’t find;
The small square block called “sudoku”
Is what I had in mind.

I even got my wife to help,
To search the paper through
‘Cause I get grouchy and quite bored
With nothing else to do.

Ha
Ha   Ha
Ha         Ha
Ha               Ha
Ha                     Ha

Raymond Miller
Uniontown, Ohio

