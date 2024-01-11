‘We appreciate your ‘hole’ newspaper’

Dear Farm and Dairy Editors:
A little note I’m sending you,
A big concern to say;
Because of your newspaper
I am quite sad today.
A certain feature I would find,
And work ’till it was done;
Filling in all of the blocks,
And think that it was fun.
I looked and looked the paper through
And yet I couldn’t find;
The small square block called “sudoku”
Is what I had in mind.
I even got my wife to help,
To search the paper through
‘Cause I get grouchy and quite bored
With nothing else to do.
Ha
Ha Ha
Ha Ha
Ha Ha
Ha Ha
Raymond Miller
Uniontown, Ohio
