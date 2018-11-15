Webinar details dairy revenue protection

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. ­— AgChoice Farm Credit and CropGrowers LLP will host a webinar Nov. 20 from noon until 1 p.m. to review the Dairy Revenue Protection (Dairy-RP) program and enrollment information.

Experts on crop insurance, business management and the dairy industry will lead the webinar.

Dairy-RP is a new federal crop insurance product designed to help producers manage the impact of volatile markets on their farm businesses.

It insures against unexpected quarterly milk sale revenue losses due to a decline in milk price and/or milk production.

The program features multiple options that allow producers to customize the program for their operation’s unique risk management needs.

Registration is free and open to the public. Interested producers must register by Nov. 19 at agchoice.com/dairyrpwebinar.

A recording of the webinar will be available at agchoice.com/dairyrpwebinar after Nov. 21.

For more information, contact AgChoice at 800-998-5557.