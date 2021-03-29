Webinar set to look at issues with utility-scale solar projects

Penn State Extension is holding a webinar looking into the key siting issues associated with utility-scale solar projects.

“Utility Scale Solar and Siting Considerations: Stormwater, Vegetation, Fencing and Ag Use” is set for 12 p.m. April 27. It will be a live webinar held via Zoom.

The presentation will include a virtual tour of several recently installed solar facilities in Pennsylvania and New York.

Information will be presented on how stormwater is managed at a large solar facility, planning proper vegetative cover prior to construction, selection of forage species for use in solar grazing, options for fencing in an agricultural area.

There will also be a discussion on impervious surfaces, control structures and protection of environmentally sensitive areas. Speakers include Dan Brockett, extension educator, David Yoxtheimer, extension associate and Tom Murphy, director of Penn State’s Marcellus Center for Outreach and Research.

The webinar is free. Registrants will also receive access to a recording of the webinar after the session. To register, click here.

Penn State Extension also has a slew of previously recorded webinars on topics related to solar and agriculture available online. Titles of past webinars include “Solar Energy and Agrivoltaics,” “Solar Leasing: Ten Things You Should Know Before Leasing Your Land for Solar Development,” and “Environmental Aspects of Solar Power.”

All webinars past and future can be found here.

Related content:

Half of Pennsylvania government’s power to come from solar by 2023

Public hearings set for solar projects in Defiance, Union counties

OPSB sets public hearing on Champaign County solar project

Can solar power save rural America?