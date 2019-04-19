Webinar to cover building of gas pipelines April 25

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The use of directional drilling to minimize surface disturbance in the building of natural gas pipelines will be the subject of a web-based seminar offered by Penn State Extension April 25 at 1 p.m.

Brian Younkin, project engineer with Directed Technologies Drilling, will discuss what horizontal directional drilling is, how it works, its impacts and safe practices in constructing a gas pipeline.

The webinar is free, but registration is required at extension.psu.edu/horizontal-directional-drilling-applications-for-pipeline-construction or by calling 877-345-0691.

For more information, contact Carol Loveland at 570-320-4429 or cal24@psu.edu.

On May 30, Penn State Extension’s shale-gas webinar series will explore the chemical industry outlook with an emphasis on investment in the Northeast.

It will feature Martha Moore, senior director of analysis and economics at the American Chemistry Council.

Previous webinars, publications and information are available at extension.psu.edu/naturalgas).