Webinars help women in agriculture cope with stress

COLCHESTER, Vt. — A new series of online sessions to help women in agriculture cope with stress: called “Cultivating Resiliency for Women in Agriculture” continues on Jan. 11 and 25.
The series of 90-minute webinars is a joint project of American Agri-Women, District 11 Agri-Women, University of Minnesota Extension-Women in Ag Network and the Upper Midwest Agricultural Safety and Health Center (UMASH).
The free sessions start at noon central, will include a Q&A session and will be recorded and archived for later viewing.
Topics include:
- Jan. 11: Self-Care Tips to Help Reduce Stress;
- Jan. 25: You Can’t Pour from an Empty Cup — How do you fill it up to support yourself and others?
Other upcoming sessions include:
- Feb. 8: Building and Maintaining Relationships in Stressful Times;
- March 8: Increasing Your Joy and Happiness While Living a Farm Life;
- April 12: Putting it All Together.
A recording of the first session, Impact of Farming and Ranching Stress for Women 101, can be viewed online.
Sign up or view archived webinars at www.americanagriwomen.org/webinars.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!