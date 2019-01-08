Webinars help women in agriculture cope with stress

COLCHESTER, Vt. — A new series of online sessions to help women in agriculture cope with stress: called “Cultivating Resiliency for Women in Agriculture” continues on Jan. 11 and 25.

The series of 90-minute webinars is a joint project of American Agri-Women, District 11 Agri-Women, University of Minnesota Extension-Women in Ag Network and the Upper Midwest Agricultural Safety and Health Center (UMASH).

The free sessions start at noon central, will include a Q&A session and will be recorded and archived for later viewing.

Topics include:

Jan. 11: Self-Care Tips to Help Reduce Stress;

Jan. 25: You Can’t Pour from an Empty Cup — How do you fill it up to support yourself and others?

Other upcoming sessions include:

Feb. 8: Building and Maintaining Relationships in Stressful Times;

March 8: Increasing Your Joy and Happiness While Living a Farm Life;

April 12: Putting it All Together.

A recording of the first session, Impact of Farming and Ranching Stress for Women 101, can be viewed online.

Sign up or view archived webinars at www.americanagriwomen.org/webinars.