West Virginia focusing on agriculture

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Agriculture Advisory Board released its five-year strategic plan for West Virginia agriculture April 15.

The final report includes input from over 850 participants who either took an online survey or attended one of 14 regional meetings over the last eight months.

The agriculture advisory board is comprised of Gov. Jim Justice, Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt and WVU Extension Service Dean Steven Bonanno.

“We have found there are a lot of folks doing great things to improve agriculture in West Virginia. What we were missing was a road map on how to work together,” said Leonhardt.

“The plan has helped identify and prioritize agricultural issues which will have the greatest impact on our agricultural economy over the next five years.”

A Shared Agenda for Growing West Virginia’s Agricultural Economy, the plan focuses on several areas including connecting producers to market opportunities, creating the infrastructure needed to grow the agriculture economy, developing the next generation of agricultural industry leaders and enhancing access to land.

The full report and strategic actions are available at wvagadvisory.com.