West Virginia gets nearly $2 million in recycling grants

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice announced $1.99 million in grants will go to 22 recipients through the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s REAP Recycling Assistance Grants Program.

Grants were awarded to state solid waste authorities, county commissions, municipalities, private industries and nonprofit organizations. Funding for the Recycling Assistance Grant Program is generated through the $1 assessment fee per ton of solid waste disposed at in-state landfills.

The grants were awarded to the following programs:

In Cabell County, Metal Center Recycling received $73,687 to assist with a horizontal baler and shear to support the recycling operation.

In Calhoun County, Calhoun County Solid Waste Authority received $135,363 to assist with wages, a baler, trailer, skid steer and baling wire to support the county-wide recycling program.

In Greenbrier County, Greenbrier County Solid Waste Authority received $130,000 to assist with repairs to the County’s recycling facility, Greenworks Recycling will receive $66,415 to assist with tilt trailers and a truck to support the recycling operation.

In Hampshire County, the Hampshire County Commission received $149,620 to assist with recycling containers, asphalt, concrete pads, a glass crusher with electrical installation, an entrance gate and wages to support the county-wide recycling program.

In Hancock County, Hancock County Solid Waste Authority received a $39,550 grant to assist with wages, transportation of materials and a bulk mailer to support the county-wide recycling program.

In Harrison County, Harrison County Recycling Center received a $75,000 grant to assist with purchasing a horizontal baler to support the recycling operation.

In Kanawha County, The City of St. Albans received $66,700 to assist with a trailer and signage, open-top containers, tarps, a tie-down kit and containers for the city-wide recycling program. Kanawha County Solid Waste Authority received $150,000 to assist with a concrete pad, three-phase electrical and convex covers to support the county recycling program. Glass Smash Sand Cooperative Association received $75,000 to assist with the purchase of a glass pulverizer system to support their new recycling initiative.

In Mason County, Mason County Commission received a $105,300 grant to assist with a reinforced concrete pad to support the county-wide recycling program. Mason County Solid Waste Authority received a $56,062.99 grant to assist with wages, insurance, fuel, maintenance, utilities, air compressor, operational and office supplies, printing and promotional items, conference attendance and contractor fees to support the county-wide recycling program.

In Monongalia County, The City of Westover received $75,000 to assist with a new truck to support the city-wide recycling program. Monongalia County Solid Waste Authority received $38,237.45 to assist with a market research and opinion study, printing, advertising, mailing supplies and postage to support the County’s recycling efforts.

In Ohio County, Ohio County Commission received $75,000 to assist with a new truck to support the City of Wheeling’s recycling program. Ohio County Solid Waste Authority received $90,900 to assist with wages, a computer, trailer, storage shed, roll-offs, a recycling drop box and a trailer step assembly to support the county-wide recycling program. The City of Wheeling received $150,000 to assist with a new truck to support the city-wide recycling program.

In Pleasants County, Pleasants County Solid Waste Authority received $34,000 to assist with wages, vehicle repairs, fuel, office supplies and utilities to support the county-wide recycling program.

In Preston County, Bionic Tire Recycling received $51,625 to assist with wages, conference attendance, operational supplies, office supplies, shredding equipment and a truck scale to support their new tire recycling initiative.

In Roane County, Roane County Commission received $71,850 to assist with a concrete pad and baler to support the county-wide recycling program. Roane County Solid Waste Authority received $140,246 to assist with wages, vehicle and equipment maintenance, utilities, operating supplies, fuel, facility improvements, collection trailers, glass and fluorescent bulb recycling fees, advertising, can baler, vertical baler, electric pallet jack and a collection bin to support the county-wide recycling program.

In Summers County, Summers County Solid Waste Authority received $149,785 to assist with a truck, dump trailers, electric pallet jack, bulk crates, wages, computer, printer, conference attendance, vehicle insurance, fuel, internet, utilities and office supplies to support the county-wide recycling program.