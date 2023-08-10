West Virginia to name new state park

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia could soon be getting its first new state park in more than 30 years. Gov. Jim Justice announced Aug. 6 that he was sending a bill to the West Virginia Legislature to designate Summersville Lake State Park as the state’s 36th state park.

The 177-acre park in Nicholas County is on the northern shore of the state’s largest lake. The lake has been “a national and international destination known for its clear blue waters and unique rock formations since opening in 1966,” according to a state press release.

Once the bill is passed by the legislature and signed by Justice, new recreational opportunities at the park will be opened to the public.

Estimates show more than 1 million visitors enjoy watersports there each year, according to the state. The site is slated to be developed through a public-private partnership. Planned amenities include additional climbing and bouldering opportunities, hiking and biking trails, water activities, aerial sports, camping, cabins and more. The Division of Natural Resources will host a public meeting in the near future to receive input from the public.

This development comes on the heels of a historic investment in West Virginia’s state park system. State Parks are completing more than $150 million in improvements, which include upgrades at every state-operated lodge and every cabin across the state. Last year’s state park revenue was the fourth year of record-breaking revenue, showing growth both in in-state visitation and out-of-state visitation.

An event will be held in the near future to officially designate the park and open it to the public.