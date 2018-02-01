West Virginia to receive broadband grant

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is awarding 72 grants totaling $23.6 million through the Distance Learning and Telemedicine (DLT) Grant Program. This program funds equipment that uses broadband to help rural communities connect to advanced learning and specialized medical services.

The Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) Health Education and Research Institute will receive funds to help the facility provide obstetrical services in a five-county area in south-central West Virginia.

The Charleston Area Medical Center in Kanawha County will serve as the hub site. The Summersville Regional Medical Center will serve as the end user.

The New River Health Association will provide daily perinatal services on the Summersville campus.

The project includes an innovative use of streaming fetal ultrasound for enhanced obstetrical care. Physicians will be able to operate remotely when necessary.