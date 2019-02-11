Western Pa. cattleman receives Dedication to Agriculture Award

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pa. State Council of Farm Organizations (PSCFO) awarded its first-ever Dedication to Agriculture Award to Greene County cattle farmer and conservationist Jim Cowell.

The award was presented Feb. 5 at the council’s annual meeting in Harrisburg.

According to PSCFO immediate past president Jeff Nogan, individuals who have dedicated themselves to helping Pennsylvania agriculture are not sufficiently recognized.

“This award is for the unsung heroes of agriculture who work to help all, yet do not seek attention for themselves. Hopefully, the PSCFO Dedication to Agriculture Award will allow people to be appreciated for the works they have accomplished,” he said.

According to his nomination by the Pennsylvania Cattlemen’s Association, “Simply put, Mr. Cowell sees clearly that agriculture and environment are not opposing terms but rather are complementary. He works to cultivate that relationship, which will lead to Pennsylvania leading in food and fiber production while improving the environment in which it is accomplished.”

Cowell’s Frosty Springs Farms is located in Greene County near Waynesburg, and the Cowell family has worked with the Greene County Conservation District since 1978.

Much of Cowell’s activities include advising farms on best practices and educating 4-H and FFA members about ways to farm that increase productivity while reminding them that farmers are the original stewards of the environment.

Cowell also received a citation from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives by Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Greene/Fayette/Washington, and a State Senate citation presented by the office of Senator Carmen Bartolotta, R-Beaver/Greene/Washington.