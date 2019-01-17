Western Pa. teams win big at Pa. Farm Show pulls

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Powerful ponies from across western Pennsylvania pulled to the pinnacle placings of their divisions in a program at the 103rd Pennsylvania Farm Show.

The teams belonged to Howard Krovach, Slippery Rock, Mercer County; David Ferringer, Shelocta, Indiana County; and the Jenny Brothers, New Sewickley, Beaver County.

The winner of each division was awarded $400 and a plaque and a Teamster Award was presented to Dan Davis in memory of Howard Blake Sr. at conclusion of the event.

Results from the pony pulling contest are as follows:

– Lightweight division: first place, Krovach, and second place, Daniel Ferringer, Shelocta

– Mediumweight division: first place, David Ferringer; second place, Dan Davis, Volant, Lawrence County; third place, Larry and Harold Blake, Volant

– Heavyweight division: first place, Brothers; second place, David Ferringer; third place, the Blakes; fourth place, Daniel Ferringer; fifth place, Brothers.

Horse pulls

The competition was neck and neck during today’s Horse Pulling Contest at the Pennsylvania Farm Show.

The lightweight division team of horses, Tony and Rex, exhibited by Sproat and Howard, Dawson and Acme, Fayette County, made a winning pull of 8,450 pounds.

The heavyweight division team of horses, Charlie and Chip, exhibited by The Brown Brothers made a winning pull of 10,250 pounds.

The winner of each division was awarded $500 and a plaque.

An Outstanding Teamster Award was presented to Bobby Howard in the lightweight class and Casey Harriman in the heavyweight, in memory of Peter C. Buhler and Jack Buhler.

Top five finishers in each division are as follows:

– Lightweight division: first place, Sproat and Howard; second place, B. Howard; third place, Tom and Kelly Bowman and their team from Orangeville, Columbia County; fourth place, Stackhouse Timber Harvesting and their team from Unityville, Lycoming County; fifth place, Sonny Brown and his team from Corry, Crawford County

– Heavyweight division: first place, Brown Brothers and their team from Acme, Westmoreland County; second place, B. Howard; third place, Scott Brown; fourth place, Mike Buhler and his team from Ridgway, Elk County; and fifth place, John Popp and his team from Beaver.