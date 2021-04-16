When to plant fruit and vegetable seeds outdoors

COLUMBUS — It’s time to start thinking about planning flower and vegetable gardens. If starting a new garden, soil testing the site where the garden will go is a good idea.

If it is an existing garden and the soil has never been tested, now would be a good time to think about testing it. Your local Ohio State University Extension office can help with soil testing.

Another gardening task to be thinking about is seed starting. Growing plants from seed is a lot of fun and now is the time to be doing this.

Below is a chart from The Old Farmers Almanac that will help determine when to start seeds outdoors.

Beans, May 17-June 7

Beets, April 26-May 17

Cantaloupe, May 24-June 1

Carrots, April 5-19

Corn, May 10-24

Cucumbers, May 24-June 1

Onions, April 12-May 3

Peas, March 29-April 19

Potatoes, May 3-24

Pumpkins, May 24-June 1

Sweet potatoes, May 24-June 1

Squash, May 24-June 1

Turnips, April 12-May 3

Watermelons, May 24-June 1.