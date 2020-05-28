Wild turkey hunting season concludes in south zone

COLUMBUS — Hunters have harvested 15,718 wild turkeys after four weeks of Ohio’s 2020 spring hunting season.

Wild turkey hunting ended May 17 in Ohio’s south zone. The season continues until May 31 in the northeast zone (Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake and Trumbull counties). Hunters harvested 17,619 wild turkeys during the first four weeks of the 2019 season.

The top 10 counties for wild turkey harvest following the completion of the 2020 south zone hunting season include: Belmont (486), Monroe (460), Guernsey (459), Tuscarawas (458), Meigs (446), Muskingum (434), Washington (429), Harrison (411), Coshocton (404) and Brown (393).

Youth hunters harvested 1,843 wild turkeys during Ohio’s youth season on April 18-19.

Wild turkeys checked by county

A county list of all wild turkeys checked by hunters after four weeks of the 2020 season is shown below. The first number following the county’s name shows the harvest numbers for 2020, and the 2019 numbers are in parentheses. Harvest numbers below are raw data and subject to change.

Adams: 379 (397)

Allen: 69 (69)

Ashland: 151 (194)

Ashtabula: 284 (450)

Athens: 345 (441)

Auglaize: 50 (37)

Belmont: 486 (527)

Brown: 393 (377)

Butler: 213 (180)

Carroll: 336 (361)

Champaign: 97 (95)

Clark: 13 (16)

Clermont: 336 (310)

Clinton: 77 (68)

Columbiana: 351 (294)

Coshocton: 404 (509)

Crawford: 56 (65)

Cuyahoga: 5 (6)

Darke: 60 (44)

Defiance: 204 (180)

Delaware: 116 (109)

Erie: 39 (46)

Fairfield: 104 (115)

Fayette: 12 (12)

Franklin: 19 (21)

Fulton: 95 (109)

Gallia: 362 (376)

Geauga: 138 (211)

Greene: 21 (24)

Guernsey: 459 (486)

Hamilton: 141 (103)

Hancock: 41 (33)

Hardin: 94 (87)

Harrison: 411 (438)

Henry: 43 (53)

Highland: 371 (366)

Hocking: 245 (269)

Holmes: 204 (254)

Huron: 104 (110)

Jackson: 321 (373)

Jefferson: 376 (386)

Knox: 283 (319)

Lake: 48 (54)

Lawrence: 209 (218)

Licking: 288 (339)

Logan: 104 (106)

Lorain: 129 (131)

Lucas: 46 (66)

Madison: 11 (9)

Mahoning: 180 (166)

Marion: 41 (28)

Medina: 100 (142)

Meigs: 446 (517)

Mercer: 26 (16)

Miami: 22 (22)

Monroe: 460 (586)

Montgomery: 25 (25)

Morgan: 286 (375)

Morrow: 125 (129)

Muskingum: 434 (556)

Noble: 348 (435)

Ottawa: 1 (5)

Paulding: 66 (67)

Perry: 250 (290)

Pickaway: 27 (22)

Pike: 184 (224)

Portage: 229 (241)

Preble: 117 (130)

Putnam: 50 (59)

Richland: 204 (297)

Ross: 303 (278)

Sandusky: 20 (19)

Scioto: 244 (276)

Seneca: 100 (141)

Shelby: 35 (36)

Stark: 250 (288)

Summit: 76 (74)

Trumbull: 234 (354)

Tuscarawas: 458 (521)

Union: 43 (54)

Van Wert: 18 (18)

Vinton: 259 (302)

Warren: 95 (97)

Washington: 429 (555)

Wayne: 112 (113)

Williams: 172 (221)

Wood: 27 (21)

Wyandot: 79 (76)

2020 total: 15,718

2019 total: (17,619)