Wildlife officers enforce litter laws in Columbiana County

AKRON — Wildlife officers in northeast Ohio recently concluded a months-long investigation into illegal dumping activities on private property that culminated with 30 individuals being issued a total of 40 summonses, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife.

Individuals were cited for litter, shooting from the roadway and driving with a suspended license. Significant issues with illegal dumping in southern Columbiana County prompted Ohio Wildlife Officer Jesse Janosik, assigned to Columbiana County and Ohio Wildlife Officer Scott Cartwright, assigned to Carroll County, to investigate the violations in coordination with the landowner. The officers conducted surveillance for several months to determine suspects and violations.

Janosik and Cartwright, along with Ohio Wildlife Officer Tom Frank, assigned to Mahoning County, and Ohio Wildlife Officer Nick Turner, assigned to Harrison County, followed up with suspects and issued summonses for violations when warranted.

With prosecutor approval, the officers issued 28 summonses for illegal dumping, 10 for shooting from the roadway, and two for operating a vehicle under a suspended driver’s license. A total of 25 individuals pleaded guilty in court. Five others pleaded not guilty and were set for pre-trial. Total fines for those found guilty were approximately $7,800 as well as $2,375 in court costs.

The division of wildlife worked with partners at the Columbiana County Prosecutors Office and Columbiana County Municipal Court during this process. Ohio wildlife officers have statewide authority to enforce wildlife regulations and protect state lands, waterways and property.