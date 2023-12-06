Windsor Group to host Discrimination Financial Assistance Program informational sessions for Ohio farmers

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — As part of ongoing outreach efforts to help farmers, ranchers and forest landowners who experienced discrimination by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Windsor Group LLC will host three informational sessions geared toward Ohio farmers on Dec. 9, Dec. 13 and Dec. 18.

Authorized by Section 22007 of the Inflation Reduction Act, the Discrimination Financial Assistance Program makes available $2.2 billion to producers who experienced discrimination in USDA farm lending programs prior to Jan. 1, 2021. These events will offer guidance on how to apply and how to access the support.

“These in-person events are intended to help raise awareness about the Discrimination Financial Assistance Program and give eligible farmers and ranchers access to personalized assistance, free of charge,” said Myles B. Caggins III, Eastern Region spokesman for the Discrimination Financial Assistance Program and Windsor Group LLC. “Similar events are taking place to reach farmers and ranchers across the country, hosted by field representatives who are trained and ready to support a friendly and transparent application process.”

Event details

Akron Outreach Informational Session

Dates: Dec. 9, 2023

Time: 1-3 p.m.

Location: Bounce Innovation Hub, 526 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44311

Register for the Akron outreach event here.

Cleveland Outreach Informational Session

Date: Dec. 13, 2023

Time: 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Location: Warrensville Heights Library, 4415 Northfield Road, Warrensville Heights, Ohio

Register for the Cleveland outreach event here.

Garfield Outreach Informational Session

Date: Dec. 18, 2023

Time: 4-5 p.m.

Location: 5409 Turney Road, Garfield Heights, Ohio

Register for the Garfield outreach event here.

USDA announced the opening of the DFAP application process on Jul. 7, 2023. The deadline to apply for the program is Jan. 13, 2024.

Every week, the DFAP team hosts a number of in-person and virtual events, in English and Spanish, that can be attended live and in some cases are recorded. To find an event that best fits your availability and needs, see the latest program event list here.

Producers have the option to file applications online at 22007apply.gov, by mail or by turning in applications at nearby brick-and-mortar offices.

The program also offers a call center, 1-800-721-0970, which is open from 8 a.m. ET to 8 p.m. PT, seven days a week except for federal holidays. The call center has English and Spanish-speaking agents.

The program website offers an English- and Spanish-language application that can be downloaded or submitted electronically via an e-filing portal. Additionally, the site provides comprehensive information on obtaining in-person or virtual technical assistance, supplementary program resources and detailed program guidelines.

To implement the DFAP application process, USDA selected Windsor Group LLC to provide technical assistance and outreach in the eastern United States, in collaboration with community-based organizations. Other organizations are responsible for outreach in the western United States. More information about the program, including the organizations responsible for administration and outreach, can be found at 22007apply.gov.