Women-owned ag business expo registration open

MINNEAPOLIS — Women in Agribusiness will be hosting IGNITE Sept. 25, during the eighth annual Women in Agribusiness Summit at the Hyatt Regency Minneapolis.

With hours from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., the free IGNITE expo includes opportunities to meet potential customers, demonstrate products or services, and support peers and colleagues in the sector.

Two presentations will be featured at the expo: Today’s Tips for Small Businesses and The Importance of Being Certified.

Admission is free for those who are registered for the full three-day Women in Agribusiness Summit, and there is a fee for summit attendees to exhibit. All participants — free or not — must register to attend IGNITE.

Learn more at womeninag.com.