Workshop trains hunter educators

AKRON — Northeast Ohio sportsmen and women who are interested in becoming a hunter education instructor are encouraged to register for a workshop in Summit County.

The workshop will take place March 14-15 at the Division of Wildlife district three headquarters, 912 Portage Lakes Drive. There is no cost to participate; those interested in attending can register online at wildohio.gov.

Those who complete the training will be certified to teach hunter education in Ohio. Participants are required to attend both days of training, be at least 18 and have successfully completed Ohio’s online hunter education course.