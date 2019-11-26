Young farmers raise $5,000 in agricultural toys for Christmas

Agricultural toys under a Christmas tree.
The Ashland/Wayne Young Ag Professionals and Medina Young Farmers met and exceeded their $4,000 goal before the Ag Toy Drive even started. (Sarah Donaldson photo)

WOOSTER, Ohio — It might seem like a lofty goal to hope that giving a child a toy tractor would encourage them to consider a career in agriculture. But that’s exactly why Bailey Morrell helped organize an Ag Toy Drive with the Ashland/Wayne Young Ag Professionals and Medina County Young Farmers.

“If you think back to the toys that you loved as a child, you never know which ones may have an impact,” Morrell said.

This was the group’s third annual Ag Toy Drive. Morrell brought the idea with her when she moved to Ohio from Iowa in 2017. She said it was a way to bring members together while promoting agriculture and offering something to the community.

Goals

The group hit their $4,000 Ag Toy Drive target before the actual event Nov. 21. By the end of the night, they had raised $5,000 in cash and toys for Ashland’s Associated Charities in Ashland and Wayne and Medina Toys for Tots.

Local businesses helped sponsor the drive, many of them making donations in advance. Community members and sponsors brought more toys to the event.

New record

The first year, the drive raised about $1,500, according to Lindsay Shoup, one of the event organizers. The second year more than doubled at about $3,500. This year was a new record.

Some people donated toys, while others donated money. The group will shop for more toys with monetary donations at Rural King. Shoup said Rural King offers the group a 15% discount and extra donations in gift cards.

Organizers for the Ag Toy Drive standing with a couple who donated some toys.
Organizers of the Ag Toy Drive stand with some of the people who donated toys for the event. Pictured (left to right): Travis Mills, Bailey Morrell and Sara Tallmadge, organizers for the event; Mike and Norma Guidetti, representing Lowe and Young; and Candice Lease and Lindsay Shoup, also organizers. (Sarah Donaldson photo)

Previous articleMelinda Wesley — Nov. 23, 2019
Reporter Sarah Donkin

