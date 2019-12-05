Young hunters total more than 6,000 deer

COLUMBUS — Ohio’s young hunters checked 6,234 white-tailed deer during the two-day youth gun season, Nov. 23-24, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife.

Youth hunters were required to be accompanied by a non-hunting adult. Learning from an experienced hunter is key to developing the skills to successfully harvest a deer.

For complete details on deer seasons, see the 2019-2020 Hunting and Trapping Regulations or visit www.wildohio.gov. For summaries of past deer seasons, visit www.wildohio.gov/deerharvest. Youth hunting seasons are also available for small game, wild turkey and waterfowl.

Anyone interested in learning to hunt or becoming a mentor to a new hunter can visit the Wild Ohio Harvest Community Page for information on how to get started, hunting-related workshops and special hunting opportunities for mentors and new hunters.