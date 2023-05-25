Youngstown Press Club to give $2,000 scholarships

By -
0
4
notebook and pen
(Death to the Stock Photo photo)

YOUNGSTOWN — The Youngstown Press Club will award $2,000 scholarships to college juniors or seniors from the Mahoning or Shenango valleys who are studying journalism or a related field. 

One of these awards will go to a journalism major and the other to a student of public relations, marketing, broadcasting or another communications-related field. 

Applicants must: 

* Submit proof of a 3.0 or higher grade point average. 

* Be entering their junior or senior year of college. 

* Submit at least two writing or broadcast samples. 

* Meet the June 30 application deadline. 

* Reside in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, Mercer or Lawrence counties, but they may be attending college elsewhere. 

Applicants should provide examples of community involvement. 

The application form is at yopressclub.com/scholarship.html

After completing that form, applicants should download it to their computers and e-mail the form and all attachments to youngstownpressclub@gmail.com

Scholarship recipients are encouraged to attend the Youngstown Press Club’s Sept. 7 Hall of  Fame and Awards Banquet at Stambaugh Auditorium. 

The Youngstown Press Club was re-established in 2018 to promote journalism and other communication-related professions in the Mahoning Valley. 

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.