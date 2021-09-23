Zac Hayburn joins U.S. Grains Council

WASHINGTON — Zac Hayburn joined the U.S. Grains Council Sept. 13 as the new global ethanol program coordinator in the council’s Washington, D.C., headquarters.

As the global ethanol program coordinator, Hayburn will support the global ethanol team; organize staff and member travel; facilitate program planning, correspondence, reports, data and information management; assist in contracting, and make arrangements for visiting teams.

Hayburn joins the council from AmeriCorps, where he coordinated food supply shipments and created a curriculum for in-class learning. He also served as a legislative intern following his time at Miami University in Ohio, where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in international studies.

Hayburn moves into this role following the promotion of Joana Hassan to manager of global ethanol programs in June.