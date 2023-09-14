Zoar speaker to discuss history of Ohio barns

ZOAR, Ohio —The 2023 Zoar Free Speaker Series continues with an informational discussion of the history of Ohio barn construction and its crucial role in agriculture.

Ohio barns expert Tom O’Grady will give this free presentation Oct. 7 at 11 a.m. at the Zoar School House. O’Grady has researched Ohio’s natural and cultural geography and settlement for 25 years, with a focus on barns, mound builders and Ohio canals.

No reservations are required. Free parking is available near the School House. Visit www.historiczoarvillage.com or call 330-874-3011 for more information.