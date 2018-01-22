Betty Jane Phillis, 1923-2018

SALEM, Ohio — Betty Jane Phillis, 94, died Jan. 20, at the Salem Regional Medical Center. She was born Nov. 8, 1923, in Coitsville, Ohio, the daughter of the late George and Alice Gertrude (Ellis) Mound.

She was a member of the Nankin Community Church, where she served as an elder, deacon and Sunday school teacher.

She was a 1941 graduate of Struthers High School and in 1961 earned her LPN degree at Hannah E. Mullins School of Nursing. She worked at several nursing homes and was also a Hospice volunteer.

She loved to travel. Her husband, Russell V. Phillis, whom she married June 20, 1964, preceded her in death March 15, 2002. Her first husband, Gerald A Himes, whom she married in 1942, also preceded her in death, on Jan. 3, 1945.

Her second husband, Peter Smerchansky, whom she married Aug. 1, 1947, preceded her on Jan. 16, 1959.

Survivors include a daughter, Shirley J. (William) Gerwig of Ashland; two sisters, Doris “Pepper” McGarry of Lowellville, and Alice Ann Flack of Struthers; six grandchildren; Jake Himes, Teri Crowl, Bob Himes, Cindy Himes, Tami Bardo, Todd Bricker; 19 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren.

Also preceding her in death was a son, Gerald A. Himes; a sister, Helen Stacy, and a great grandchild, Bruce Bardo.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Jan. 25, at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home, with Pastor Rusty Savage officiating. Calling hours will be held from 5-8 p.m. Jan. 24, at the funeral home.

Burial will be held at the Poland Riverside Cemetery.