EAST ROCHESTER, Ohio — H. Leroy Sanor, 81, died March 12, 2023, in Aultman Hospital. He was born July 28, 1941, in East Rochester to Herbert H. and Ethel R. Sanor.

He retired from PCC Airfoils in Minerva. He was a member of the P’NA Sportsman’s Club, the West Township Ruritans. He was also a member and former Deacon of the New Alexander Christian Church.

As he helped his father on the family farm during his childhood, Leroy gained a passion for farming and the art of being self-sufficient. This passion shows through in the hobby farm he had been building since his thirties. He was never afraid to show others how proud he was of his gardens or to give advice in regards to achieving a better harvest. While raising many animals and growing numerous crops throughout his time, he held a passion for anything relating the two. His cows never failed to amuse him come feeding time, as he made an effort to watch them run in excitement to the hay feeder each day.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Darlene (Smith) Sanor; son, Jeffrey Sanor of East Rochester; two daughters, Melony Fisher of Homeworth and Melissa Snyder of Kensington; two sisters, Allie Swank of Minerva and Marilyn Hoopes of Minerva; eight grandchildren; and a great-grandson.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a son, Leslie Sanor; a sister, Wilda Davis; and a brother, Williard Sanor.

Following cremation, a celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. April 15 in the New Alexander Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the New Alexander Christian Church. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register book at gotschallfuneralhome.com.