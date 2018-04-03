Harold Kline, 1922-2018

SUFFIELD, Ohio — Harold “Pete” Kline, 95, of Suffield, died March 6, 2018.

He was born on July 21, 1922, in the farmhouse he would live during his entire life.

Mr. Kline attended St. Joseph School and Suffield High School. His lifelong calling was to the family farm, where he was a full-time dairy farmer along with raising beef cattle. He also enjoyed showing cattle and attending the Randolph Fair, where he and his wife, Mary Jane, were named the 2016 Portage County Randolph Fair Senior King and Queen.

He was a member of Portage County Farm Bureau and a 4-H dairy club adviser for 14 years. He was also a lifetime member of St. Joseph Church in Randolph and the Knights of Columbus.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Jane (May) of 67 years. He is also survived by children, Barb Jones, Jane Benner, Margie McDougal, Ron Kline, Russ Kline and Laura Heater; 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Aaron and Jennie (Wise) Kline; sisters, Dorothy Cook and Betty Wolf; a brother, Albert Kline; son, Rick Kine; and son-in-law, Rick Jones.

A mass of Christian Burial was held March 12, with burial following at St. Joseph Cemetery. If interested, memorials may be made to the Portage County 4-H Dairy Club, c/o 1651 Congress Lake Road, Suffield, OH 44260.