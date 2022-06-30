SALEM, Ohio — Jack B. Vincent, 89, of Salem, died June 19, 2022, in the Allay Senior Center in Lisbon. He was born Feb. 3, 1933, in Salem to Albert and Zella Vincent.

Vincent and his wife, Bonnie, established Vincent’s Orchard, also known as Vincent’s Fruit Farm, in 1955. He was a member of the Fruit Growers Association until retirement and was also known as “Apple Jack.” He graduated from Salem High School and is a member of Highland Christian Church.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Bonnie Vincent, whom he married in 1955, one son, Jack Vincent Jr. of East Rochester, Ohio; four daughters, Jeanne Woolf of East Rochester, Joy Singer of Tollesboro, Kentucky, Sherry Bohannan of Houston and Jill Machovec of Madison, Georgia; 18 grandchildren; and 35 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by two brothers, Lee and Dean Vincent.

Private family services will be held with burial in Moultrie Chapel Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Highland Christian Church, care of 5330 Yates Road, Salem, OH 44460. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at gotschallfuneralhome.com.