James A. Rhodes Jr., 1930-2017

SALEM, Ohio — James A. Rhodes Jr., 87, of Salem, Oct. 20 at his home.

He was born Jan. 21, 1930, in Youngstown, the son of the late James and Clara (Mone) Rhodes. Jim was a 1948 graduate of Salem High School.

He was a veteran of the U. S. Air Force, and a dairy farmer for more than 40 years. Upon retirement, he worked for Gause Equipment, Lisbon.

He was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church. Jim was an original founding member of the Winona Fire Department, where he held the position of fire chief and training officer.

Jim was the Dairyman’s Cooperative Sales Association Young Farmer of the Year in 1962.

He also served on the board of milk marketing.

Survivors include his children, Diane M. Hughes of Little Rock, Arkansas, James A. Rhodes III, of Salem, Norma Jean Koch, of Cleveland, John P. Rhodes, of Salem, Ellen M. Turkelson, of Lebanon, Thomas G. Rhodes, of Salineville, and Earl R. Rhodes, of North Canton; seven sisters; 17 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean K. (Stratford) Rhodes; his parents, James A. and Clara Rhodes Sr.; and his sisters, Glenda Berg, Sherry Lyons, Donna Lou Murphy and Betty Bartels.

A funeral mass was held at Oct. 25 at St. Paul Catholic Church, with Father Robert Edwards officiating.

Burial was in Woodsdale Cemetery, with military honors provided by the Salem Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Winona Fire Department, P.O. Box 154, Winona, OH 44493.

His obituary may be viewed and condolences sent online at www.starkmemorial.com. Stark Memorial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.