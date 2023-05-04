John J. Slick Jr. and Susan L. Slick

NEWCASTLE, Pa. — John J. Slick Jr. passed away at UPMC Jameson Hospital, April 21, 2023. He was 87. He was born in New Castle, Jan. 17, 1936, to the late John J. and Mary Kirkwood Slick.

He married Susan Lee Walter, Nov. 7, 1958. So connected in love, it was less than 24 hours later that Susan L. Slick passed away at UPMC Jameson Hospital. She was 82.

Susan was born in Roaring Springs, Dec. 22, 1940, to the late Frank and Mary Cook Walter.

John and Sue are survived by one daughter, Zoe Tomlinson; two sons, John J. Slick III and Steven F. Slick; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

John was preceded in death by his parents; one infant brother; four sisters; and one infant great-granddaughter. Sue was preceded in death by her husband; parents; one sister; one brother; and one infant great-granddaughter.

John and Sue lived their whole married life on their dairy farm in Pulaski Township, where they had a great passion for brown Swiss cattle for 71 years. They greatly enjoyed showing their cows at the Lawrence County Fair and had sold their brown Swiss cattle to three different countries and multiple states.

In addition to their dairy farm, where they raised three children, John worked at Shenango China for 35 years. Sue worked at Liberty Mutual for 40 years.

According to their wishes, their services will be private and entrusted to Smith Funeral Home of New Wilmington.

Their final earthly resting place will be on their dairy farm.