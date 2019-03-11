Marjorie I. (Sakely) Yerman, 1931-2019

LAKE MILTON, Ohio — Marjorie I. Yerman, 88, died Sunday, March 10, 2019, at the Windsor House in Canfield.

She was born Jan. 24, 1931, in Youngstown to the late John C. and Julia (Kopchay) Sakely.

In 1950, she graduated from Poland Seminary High School, where she played baseball and basketball, and belonged to the Girl’s Athletic Association. She also attended Girl’s State in 1949 and was elected secretary of state.

After graduating from high school, Mrs. Yerman began her banking career at Dollar Savings and Trust Co. as secretary to the vice president. In 1960, she joined Farmers National Bank and retired after 36 years on May 31, 1996, as assistant manager at the Lake Milton Office. She married her late husband, George, April 23, 1960, at St. James Church in North Jackson.

As a youth, Mrs. Yerman was active in the Poland Hustler’s 4-H Club and 4-H Beef Club, then as an adult was a volunteer 4-H adviser for many years. She also served as treasurer of the local 4-H Alumni Club for over 25 years, and was treasurer of the 4-H Endowment Fund. She received the statewide Friends of 4-H award for her longtime support and leadership.

An active member of the Mahoning County Farm Bureau, she served on the county’s board of trustees for more than 25 years and was the county’s first female president. In the local Farm Bureau, she provided leadership on various committees, including public policy, information, government affairs, Nationwide promotion, policy development, ag ecology, and membership. She also served on the Jackson-Milton Farm Bureau Council as secretary and president.

She attended the American Farm Bureau annual meeting, was a delegate to the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation annual meeting, and in 2005 received the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation’s Distinguished Service Award.

She was active on the Mahoning County OSU Extension board as secretary and as president. In 1993, Marge and George were honored as Outstanding Rural Farm Family at the Canfield Fair. She has also served on the Mill Creek MetroParks advisory committee and the Lake Milton/Craig Beach Library board.

She was a member of St. Michael Parish in Canfield, where she served as a greeter, helped with funeral dinners, and was a member of the St. Michaels’ Garden Guild, which she served as vice president and president for four years.

Mrs. Yerman is preceded in death by her husband George L. Yerman; her parents; a sister, Julia Feher; and her brothers, John, Charles, Elmer, and Edward Sakely. She is survived by her nieces and nephews, and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated Thursday, March 14, at noon, at St. Michael’s Parish, 300 N. Broad Street, Canfield. Friends may call 10-11:45 a.m. prior to the mass at the church. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Material contributions may be made to St. Michael’s Social Justice Fund.

