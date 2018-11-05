Nancy Ann (Stein) Moore, 1934-2018

SALEM, Ohio — Nancy Ann Moore, 84, of Salem, died Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, at Continuing Health Care of Lisbon, Ohio.

She was born Sept. 1, 1934, in Salem, Ohio, to the late Hildegard Fischer Stoffer and Harold James Stoffer, and was later adopted by her stepfather, the late John Stein Sr., whom she always considered her dad.

She retired from the Ohio Bell Telephone Company in 1988 after 32 years of service and then worked as a real estate agent for Hoffmeister Realty for several years, after which she volunteered at the Salem Hospital and Blossom Nursing Home.

Mrs. Moore was a member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church where she had served on church council; Salem Saxon Club Branch 18, serving as secretary-treasurer; Democratic Women’s Club, where she was treasurer; and the Northeast Ohio Two-Cylinder Club, again serving as secretary-treasurer.

She is survived by her husband, Samuel R. Moore, of Salem; a daughter Nanene McCue, of Jacksonville, Florida; sons, Steven E. Davis, of Salem; Scott A. Davis, of Kensington, Ohio; and a stepdaughter, Lisa Moore of Salt Lake City, Utah; as well as three grandchildren. Other survivors include a sister, Martha Snyder of Salem, as well as four brothers, David Stein from Rocky Gap, Virginia; James Stein of Silver City, New Mexico; Kenneth Stein of Bradenton, Florida; and Robert Stein of Salem, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Moore was preceded in death by a brother, John Stein Jr., and brother-in-law, Billy D. Snyder.

Services will be Nov. 8, 2018, at 11 a.m. at the Phillips Christian Church, 35459 Salem Grange Road, Salem, Ohio. There will be no viewing but friends may call at the church between 10 and 11 a.m. Burial will be at the Franklin Square Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in her name to the Saxon Scholarship Fund or to the Salvation Army of Salem.