Richard J. Kind, 1931-2017

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. — Richard John Kind, 86, of Slippery Rock, Plain Grove Township, died Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, at Allegheny General Hospital.

Born Jan. 10, 1931, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of John Henry Kind and Clara Margaret Espe Kind.

A lifelong dairy farmer, Mr. Kind farmed in Beaver and Lawrence counties in Pennsylvania.

He sang bass in choirs for 65 years, was a trustee, and taught Sunday School in various Lutheran, First Church of God and United Methodist churches.

He was a member of Harmony Lodge 429, F. & A.M., of Pennsylvania, and also served as a director of AgChoice Farm Credit and on the boards of the Lawrence and Beaver County Extension. He was chairman of the Plain Grove Township Zoning Committee and served as a director of the Wilmington Area School Board. He also served on the Center for Dairy Excellence Foundation of Pennsylvania northwest regional development committee.

He was a lifelong member of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, and was instrumental in creating AgEncounter, a local program designed to introduce and educate elementary students to all aspects of agriculture.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Blanche Pflugh Kind, whom he married Dec. 22, 1956; two sons, Dwight Richard Kind and Dean Harold Kind, both of Slippery Rock; daughter, Kay Lynette Caravaggio of Sewickley, Pa.; two grandsons, and three great-grandsons.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 2-6 p.m. Sept. 24, 2017, at his farm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Slippery Rock Fire and Rescue Squad, 162 Elm St., Slippery Rock, PA 16057, toward their new construction costs.