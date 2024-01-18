Todd McDonald, a dedicated milk hauler, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, Jan. 10 at the age of 70. He was a West Branch High School graduate born Nov. 10, 1953.

Todd was raised on the McDonald Dairy Farm in Damascus, Ohio, and was known for his unwavering commitment to his profession. Through the years, he navigated rural roads with diligence and pride, ensuring that his milk truck was spotless. He made sure fresh milk reached its destination seven days a week, including holidays. He leaves a legacy of love, hard work and a profound connection with those he met.

Beyond his work, Todd was a loving father, brother and grandfather. His family and the memories he made with them were the cornerstones of his life.

Todd was preceded in death by his father, Robert Paul McDonald, and his mother, Shirley Herrick McDonald. He is survived by his sons, Joshua (Renee) McDonald and Travis (Candice) McDonald; brothers Scott (Linda) McDonald and Peter (Tracie) McDonald; grandchildren Gage, Madison, Ray, Maria, Sophia and Jackson McDonald; Linda Benton, who was close to his heart, and bonus son Justin Benton.

An avid animal lover, Todd found solace and companionship in the company of many animals. His kindness extended beyond the human realm and he nurtured a deep connection with the creatures he encountered. His compassion for animals reflected his gentle and loving nature. Many farmers still talk about his basset hound, Chester, co-piloting with him in his milk truck.

He will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Angels for Animals in honor of Todd’s passion for animals.

A memorial service to celebrate Todd’s life will be held Jan. 18 at Almost Home in Sebring, Ohio, from 1-3 p.m., with the funeral immediately following. Friends and family are invited to join in remembering a remarkable man who touched the lives of many.

May Todd rest in eternal peace, surrounded by the love and memories he created throughout his journey.