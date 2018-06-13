Scotch Eggs

Scotch Eggs - Cut open on a plate

Submitted By Farm and Dairy reader: Ronald Rae Pasilang

Ingredients:

  • 6 hard-boiled eggs
  • 2 cups ground pork
  • 1/3 cup breadcrumbs
  • 1 egg, beaten
  • 3 Tbsp flour
  • 3 cups vegetable oil

Directions:

  1. Salt and pepper, to taste
  2. Heat vegetable oil in a large pot or deep fryer to 350 degrees F.
  3. Combine ground pork, salt, and pepper in a bowl.
  4. Wrap each hard boiled egg in ⅙ of the pork mixture, dredge in the flour, dip in the beaten egg, and roll in the breadcrumbs.
  5. Carefully lower the eggs into the oil and deep fry for 5 minutes.

