Submitted By Farm and Dairy reader: Ronald Rae Pasilang
Ingredients:
- 6 hard-boiled eggs
- 2 cups ground pork
- 1/3 cup breadcrumbs
- 1 egg, beaten
- 3 Tbsp flour
- 3 cups vegetable oil
Directions:
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- Heat vegetable oil in a large pot or deep fryer to 350 degrees F.
- Combine ground pork, salt, and pepper in a bowl.
- Wrap each hard boiled egg in ⅙ of the pork mixture, dredge in the flour, dip in the beaten egg, and roll in the breadcrumbs.
- Carefully lower the eggs into the oil and deep fry for 5 minutes.
