In rural counties, detoxification and rehabilitation centers can be scarce. Since the Farm and Dairy started reporting on the Rural Addiction project, we have heard more talk of such resources growing in our readership area to address the epidemic. We share examples of treatment centers from our three focus counties below.
Treatment strategies include emergency treatment (naloxone, or similar drug), detoxification (stopping the drug), substitution (substituting another drug and gradually reducing its dose), and maintenance (substituting another drug that is taken indefinitely). Ongoing counseling and support are essential in all treatment strategies.
Guernsey County, Ohio, treatment facilities
- Alcohol and Drug Services of Guernsey County, Cambridge
- Cedar Ridge Behavioral Health Solution, Cambridge
- Cambridge Behavioral Hospital, Cambridge
- Sober living homes recently opened in Cambridge
Huron County, Ohio, treatment facilities
- Family Life Counseling, Norwalk
- Firelands Counseling and Recovery Services, Norwalk, Willard, Bellevue
- Safe Haven, a peer-to-peer recovery center coming to Norwalk in 2017
- A 16-bed detox center is expected to open in Sandusky, Dec. 1, which will serve Huron, Erie, Sandusky and Ottawa counties.
Lawrence County, Pa., treatment facilities
- Community Alt, outpatient, New Castle
- Highland House, halfway house, New Castle
- Highland Outpatient, outpatient, New Castle
- New Horizons, outpatient, New Castle
- Freedom Healthcare, outpatient and suboxone, Ellwood City
- White Deer Run of New Castle, Outpatient, New Castle
- Positive Recovery Solutions, Vivitrol injection only, New Castle