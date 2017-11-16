In rural counties, detoxification and rehabilitation centers can be scarce. Since the Farm and Dairy started reporting on the Rural Addiction project, we have heard more talk of such resources growing in our readership area to address the epidemic. We share examples of treatment centers from our three focus counties below.

Treatment strategies include emergency treatment (naloxone, or similar drug), detoxification (stopping the drug), substitution (substituting another drug and gradually reducing its dose), and maintenance (substituting another drug that is taken indefinitely). Ongoing counseling and support are essential in all treatment strategies.