10 components of an irrigation system

Having a water source ready during the hot dry months of summer is critical for small-scale fruit and vegetable growers. Over the next couple of weeks, Farming 101 will cover some of the basics of irrigation.
Whether you are using a well or surface water to irrigate, the components of an irrigation kit are often similar, if not identical. Michigan State University Extension outlines the primary components of a system.
1Water source
This could be a well, irrigation pond, irrigation ditch, river, etc.
2Pump
Depending on location and volume/pressure requirements, this can vary.
3Backflow prevention
This prevents any foreign material, fertilizer or contaminants from flowing back into the water source.
4Pressure regulator
Depending on the type of emitters, the pressure that this device regulates to can vary widely. This not only reduces the pressure, but can work to keep pressure consistent.
5Filter
There are varying types of filters, but all serve to remove particulates from the water that could plug emitters.
6Injector
These are used to apply water-soluble fertilizers through the irrigation kit.
7Adapters
These vary, but are used to connect various different types of equipment and irrigation lines.
8Distribution lines
These move water from the water source to the location of application.
9Submain lines/headers
These water lines enter the field and distribute water to the emitters.
10Emitters
Drip tape or overhead sprinklers apply the water to the crop.
Next Week: Choosing an irrigation system.
Source: Irrigation considerations for the small vegetable farm, Michigan State Extension.
(Farm and Dairy is featuring a series of “101” columns throughout the year to help young and beginning farmers master farm living. From finances to management to machinery repair and animal care, farmers do it all.)
