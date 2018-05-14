7 safety tips for driving farm equipment on the road

1SMV signs

Pennsylvania and Ohio laws require you to place a slow-moving vehicle reflector on any machine that travels the road slower than 25 mph. Always point the triangle up, keep the SMV emblem clean to maximize reflectivity, and replace the emblem when it fades, normally every 2-3 years.

2Reflectors

Mark the edges of tractors and machines with reflective tape and reflectors. Consider installing retrofit lighting on older machinery to increase visibility.

3Lights

Turn on your lights, but turn off rear spotlights when going onto the road. From a distance, they can be mistaken for headlights.

4On the road

Avoid the highway during rush hours and bad weather. Ensure that you have adequate lighting when driving before sunrise or after sunset.

5Pilot cars

Use pilot cars if you are going a considerable distance. Hang an orange flag out the window of the pilot vehicle.

6Mirrors

Consider installing mirrors on equipment see motorists around you.

7Follow the law

Follow all transportation laws.

Source: Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, www.pfb.com/ruralroadsafety.

(Farm and Dairy is featuring a series of “101” columns throughout the year to help young and beginning farmers master farm living. From finances to management to machinery repair and animal care, farmers do it all.)

