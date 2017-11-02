More Americans die from accidental drug overdoses than car accidents. Or guns. Where’s the outrage? Why don’t we care? Instead, we hear comments like, “if they’re getting Narcan for the third time, we should just let them die.”

For nine months, Farm and Dairy reporters Chris Kick, Katy Mumaw and Catie Noyes have focused on three rural counties in our circulation with high rates of drug overdose deaths. This three-week series shares stories from those counties. But they are your stories, too, because they are happening everywhere. The stories of drug addiction are a rural reality.

We have talked to local volunteer firefighters who are stretched thin from responding to OD calls. We have talked to county commissioners whose budgets are hammered by growing law enforcement and social services needs. We have talked to parents whose hearts have been broken. And we have talked to people with addictions who have been at the point of no return.