Fancy headgear: Horns v. antlers

Horns-antlers, antlers-horns. Nope, these terms are not interchangeable. Although they do share a few similarities, these two forms of headpieces are as different from one another as the animals that display them.

Horns

Let’s begin with horns. These are found on animals in the family Bovidae, which includes goats, sheep, cows, buffalo, antelopes and gazelles. The structure of a horn is two-faceted, composed of an interior bony core which is an extension of the skull, and an outer covering of keratin that grows from specialized follicles much like our fingernails.

Horns are a permanent structure on the animal and are never shed. They grow continuously from their base throughout the animal’s life, elongating in one direction and never branching, which could eventually cause injury. As the horns lengthen with age, they often curl around, as in the bighorn sheep.

Of course, there are always exceptions to the rule, one being the pronghorn antelope, whose horns always develop a single branch near the tip. This structure, made of keratin, is shed every year, leaving behind the permanent bony horn.

Both males and females grow horns, although the latter are usually smaller and lighter. Although their size and shape are extremely variable, horns serve a specific function. During the breeding season, males flaunt them as displays of strength and use them in battles. As the horns wear, they are always being replaced by their continuous growth.

Females use their lighter horns as a defensive tool rather than a weapon. Many of us who keep goats are careful to disbud the kids a few days after birth in an effort to suppress horn growth. Goats are extremely playful and can unwittingly cause damage to each other, our pets or even us. For those with cattle, it is convenient to keep breeds that have been selectively bred to lack horns, a trait known as “polled.”

Antlers

By contrast, antlers are a completely different adornment, belonging only to the Cervidae family. This group of ungulates, including deer, moose, caribou (the only females with antlers) and elk, have bony structures called pedicels atop their skulls which support the antlers.

In the spring, the pituitary and testicular hormones set off the growing process. Made of true bone, each antler is a single arrangement that grows from the tip. The growing spikes are covered with dense velvety skin containing an extensive network of capillaries carrying oxygen-rich blood. This high level of nutrients nourishes the bone growth. As a result, antlers are the fastest-growing bone material of any mammal, sending out branches that become more complex as the animal ages.

White-tailed deer antlers have been found to grow up to a quarter inch per day in the healthiest individuals, and a moose in its prime can add a full pound per day to its rack. A large rack is not only a sign of an animal that is healthy and fit but one that has been successful in finding an abundance of good nutrition. Throw in some excellent genetics, and you have a superior specimen indeed.

Eventually, the nutrient-rich velvet covering the growing antlers is replaced by compact bone. When growth is complete, the layer of velvet dies and dries and it is necessary for the buck to remove it by rubbing his antlers on various trees and shrubs. This action, which creates obvious damage known as buck rubs, serves to sharpen and shine the rack, which is primarily used to impress females and compete with rival stags for territorial dominance during the autumn rut.

Finally, as winter progresses, the decreased daylight causes the growth hormones to shut down. The layer of calcium connecting the antlers to the pedicel begins to weaken, and eventually, the antlers are shed in an event known as casting. Although it is common for each antler to fall off at a different time, one thing is for sure — the new antler growth is almost instantaneous beneath the scab that is formed after this occurrence.

Shed hunting

With hunting season wrapping up, many are boasting of the bucks they have taken, especially those with impressive racks. Yet, many non-hunters and hunters alike choose to procure their trophies in a more natural way.

Shed hunting — the art of searching for dropped antlers — has become an extremely popular sport and one that takes lots of homework. Starting in late December through February, bucks are parting ways with their adornments.

With all the white-tailed deer in this area, you would think that shed antlers would be everywhere. Yet, they are incredibly challenging to locate. The proficiency of finding them is not only a matter of having the knowledge of where bucks are hanging out but a race against time. You see, there are other animals in the competition to locate them as well.

Antlers are an excellent source of calcium, which is vital to teeth and bones and supports muscle contraction, nerve function and vision. Phosphorus, also present in antlers, helps produce protein for growth and organ function. These precious nutrients are highly sought after by many animals.

Rodents in particular seek them out, gnawing on them in an effort to ingest these chemical elements. Mice, squirrels, rabbits and porcupines have ever-growing teeth that can be kept worn to proper size while they gnaw the hard bone. Once an antler is discovered, rodents will return to it again and again until it is completely consumed. Many other animals have been documented chewing on antlers including raccoons, opossums, foxes, coyotes, bears and even deer themselves.

During my 31-year tenure as a biologist in northeast Ohio, I spent the majority of my time in the woods conducting research. During that time, the shed antlers I came across could be counted on just two hands. Not a one did I find that did not display the teeth marks of hungry rodents that were making quick work of it. Yet, I found these marks enhancing, a sign that nature was busy recycling. This was proof that nothing goes to waste and even cast-off antlers become an important part of the ecosystem.