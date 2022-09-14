How to make a charcuterie board for any occasion

Modern charcuterie (shar-coot-ery) boards include the eye-catching art of preparing and arranging different foods that are perfectly paired for any occasion in one place or board. With a bit of forethought, you can have many ingredients on hand for those last-minute guests. Use your imagination and have fun creating something for any special gathering or just a quiet night at home. Food is no different than a beautiful flower arrangement or work of art — you eat with your eyes first. Get inspired with some of these ideas:
Breakfast charcuterie board
Start With:
- Assorted fruit
- bagels and cream cheese
- bacon and sausage
- jams and jellies
- sweet rolls
Try our Homemade Waffles recipe as the main dish.
Appetizer charcuterie board
Start with:
- Any cut vegetables,
- assorted fruit,
- pretzels,
- cheese,
- meats,
- crackers,
- nuts,
- small plate food
Fill in with one of these delicious recipes:
Dinner charcuterie board
Think tailgate foods, or any main course your guests can personalize.
Tacos: ground beef, shredded chicken, tortillas, salsa, sour cream, cheese, avocado, tomatoes, lettuce, green onions
Burgers & Fries: Sliders, dinner fries, sweet potato fries, pickles, lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mustard, mayo,
Pizza: Flatbreads or crusts, sauce, garlic butter, cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, green peppers — all your favorites!
Wings: celery, carrots, BBQ wings, Buffalo wings, parmesan wings, ranch dressing bleu cheese dressing. Try this recipe for your chicken wings and sauces.
Chili and Baked Potato: Ice Cream Parlor Chili, potatoes, butter, sour cream, cheese, chives, broccoli, bacon
Dessert charcuterie board
Chocolate Board: Favorite chocolate candy, strawberries, almonds, raspberries, blackberries
S’mores Board: Marshmallows, peanut butter cups, fudge cookies, graham crackers, chocolate graham crackers, milk and white chocolate candy bars — YUM!
Ice Cream Board: Ice cream, brownies, hot fudge, caramel, nuts, strawberries, sprinkles
More charcuterie board ideas
Kids PB&J: Quartered sandwiches, bananas, small bag chips, veggies, pudding cups, juice boxes
Movie: Popcorn, cheese popcorn, caramel corn, boxed candy, licorice strings, juice boxes or sodas
Cookies: Variety of all you favorites!
