When it’s warm enough to grill out, my family grills out. We try different cuts of steaks, different toppings for burgers and different meats to barbecue. It’s a smorgasbord of savory meats.

But what about fruits and vegetables?

By this point in the summer, many of us are harvesting fruits and vegetables from our gardens or purchasing fresh produce from local farmer’s markets. Either way, there’s an abundance of delicious fruits and vegetables to eat. Why not try them on the grill?

Grilled flatbread veggie pizza and fruit kabobs with yogurt dip sound pretty good. Grilled apples, bananas, peaches or plums on a salad could be delicious. Or maybe keep just add some vegetables to make chicken, steak or shrimp kabobs to work fresh produce into your summer grill menu.

The options are endless, so start thinking outside the box.

Choosing fruits and vegetables to grill

Many fruits and vegetables can be grilled. Firm rather than overly ripe produce is ideal. Use the list below to make selections:

Vegetables to grill

Artichokes

Asparagus

Broccoli

Brussels Sprouts

Cabbage

Corn

Eggplant

Mushrooms

Okra

Onion

Potato

Peppers

Romaine lettuce

Summer squash

Sweet and hot peppers

Tomato

Zucchini

Fruits to grill

Apple

Apricot

Banana

Citrus

Mango

Nectarine

Peaches

Pear

Plum

Pineapple

Watermelon

How to grill fruits and vegetables

Cut fruits and vegetables into large equal pieces so they cook evenly. Leave the skin on fruits and vegetables to help maintain shape and hold together while grilling. Make a marinade using citrus juice, herbs, spices and oil and soak produce for 10-20 minutes before grilling. Use oil to prevent food from sticking to the grilling surface. Make sure the oil you choose has a high smoke point because grilling is a high-heat cooking method. Healthy choices with a high smoke point include canola oil, avocado oil, peanut oil, olive oil, safflower oil and sesame oil. Use aluminum foil to grill smaller produce pieces and prevent contact with flames and direct heat. For larger fruit and vegetable pieces with skin, place the cut side down on the grill to enhance flavor. Be prepared for faster cooking times than meat.

Resources