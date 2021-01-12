How to make your own dog treats

Making your own dog treats is a great way to gain more control over your dog’s diet. Control over the ingredients ensures fresher, healthier treat options for your dog, which can make it easier to maintain a healthy weight, boost nutritional intake of specific ingredients and combat a food allergy or sensitivity. It also makes it easier to avoid chemicals, preservatives, artificial flavorings and artificial colorings that are pit in store-bought brands.

I started considering the prospect of making dog treats for Peanut and Gus Gus because my daughter loves treating them. They are her babies. But treats can get expensive and it doesn’t take a lot for 7- and 12-pound Chiweenies to become overweight. So practicing moderation and ensuring they have the healthiest options available may be our best option. Plus, Vayda just likes doing projects, so we’ll add this to the list.

Making dog treats

Before you get started, you should make sure your dog isn’t allergic to any of the ingredients you plan to use by introducing them individually beforehand. For the same reason, it’s best to start off simple, making recipes that only have a few ingredients. You’ll be able to experiment and make more complicated recipes once you have an understanding of your dog’s tolerance for specific ingredients.

Tips

You can substitute whole wheat flour for unbleached white flour if your dog has an allergy to whole wheat flour.

In recipes that call for peanut butter, use all-natural peanut butter with no sugar or salt added.

Never use ingredients that contain traces of chocolate, onions, seeds from fruits or caffeine. These ingredients are harmful and sometimes fatal to dogs depending on the amount consumed.

If the dough is too soft, add flour a tablespoon at a time. If it is too crumbly, add water a tablespoon at a time.

Never serve treats to your dog until they are fully cooled.

Here are some recipes to try:

Peanut Butter Biscuits

Ingredients

4 cups whole wheat flour

2 cups quick oats

2 ½ cups warm water

½ cup all-natural peanut butter

Steps

Preheat oven to 350F. Combine all ingredients in a large bowl and mix well. Knead dough on a lightly floured surface until it’s firm. If the dough is too soft, add flour 1 tbsp at a time. If it’s too dry add water 1 tbsp at a time. Flatten dough with a rolling pin until it’s about ¼ inch thick. Cut biscuits out with cookie cutters and transfer to a baking sheet. Bake biscuits for 40 minutes. After 40 minutes, turn off the oven and allow biscuits to stand 1-2 hours in the oven until hard.

Liver and Cheese Biscuits

Ingredients

3 ¼ cups whole wheat flour

1 ½ cups wheat germ

½ cup freeze-dried liver

1 cup low fat cottage cheese

2 eggs

Steps

Preheat oven to 300F. Combine all ingredients in a large bowl and mix well. Knead dough on a floured surface until it’s firm. Add water when the dough is too dry (1 tbsp at a time) and flour when the dough is too soft (1 tbsp at a time). Roll dough out to ½-inch thickness. Cut biscuits out with cookie cutters and transfer to a baking sheet. Bake until biscuits are dry and firm to touch — about 1 hour. Turn off the oven and allow biscuits to stand 1-2 hours in the oven until hard.

Chicken and Cheese Biscuits

Ingredients

2 cups water

1 chicken leg (skin and bones removed)

3 cups whole wheat flour

½ cup shredded low-fat cheddar cheese

⅓ cup vegetable oil

1 egg

Steps

Put water and chicken in a small pan, bring to a boil and simmer until chicken is fully cooked. It should take about 10-15 minutes. Set cooked chicken aside and reserve ¾ cup of cooking liquid. Preheat oven to 350F. Combine flour, cheese, oil and egg in a large bowl and mix well. Shred chicken meat and stir into dough. Add reserved cooking liquid and mix completely until all ingredients are combined in the dough. Knead dough until it is firm on a floured surface. Roll dough to 1/2 -inch thickness. Cut biscuits with cookie cutters and transfer them onto the baking sheet. Bake for 50 minutes. Turn off the oven and let stand 1-2 hours in the oven until hard.