How to plant a Pennsylvania wildflower garden

More and more gardeners are turning away from ornamentals in favor of native wildflowers, and I’m not surprised.

There are many reasons to welcome wildflowers to your landscape. Wildflower gardens are an oasis for diminishing pollinator populations facing habitat loss. Made up of native plants, they’re easy to establish and maintain. They help preserve biodiversity by providing food and shelter for local wildlife. And there’s no denying their beauty.

If they are planted and cared for properly, wildflower gardens are an opportunity to impact your local ecosystem in a big way.

Why native wildflowers?

You don’t have to be a full-blown nature conservationist to see why choosing native plant varieties for your garden is a no-brainer. Native plants are best suited to the weather, sunlight and seasons in your region. In Pennsylvania, as with most of the Midwest, native plants grow in a variety of environments under different conditions — wet or dry, sun or shade, soils with high or low fertility and acidic or clay-like soils. There are varieties in bloom throughout the growing season. They can provide food and shelter to wildlife. They help control erosion and filter stormwater.

So what does that mean to you?

Because native plants are adapted to your climate, they will require less maintenance.

Because they are versatile in many environments, you shouldn’t have to alter the growing conditions in your garden for success.

Because they bloom from spring through fall, your garden has the potential to be vibrant and colorful throughout the growing season.

Because local wildlife depend on native plants, you can help struggling populations facing habitat loss.

Because they help manage runoff, natives plants can improve the overall health of your yard.

If you take the time to make the right choices for your garden, planting natives can save you time and money, while helping the environment simultaneously.

Choosing Pennsylvania wildflowers

Although native wildflowers have a lot of advantages over exotic plant varieties, it’s still important to choose plants suited to the growing conditions of your garden.

Things to consider:

1. What kind of soil do you have? Is it heavy clay or silty loam? Is it high or low in organic matter? Does it dry out quickly or hold moisture?

2. Is your garden in sun, partial sun or shade?

3. How much room do you have available?

By asking these questions in advance and choosing plants with similar needs, your garden will thrive with less care. You can determine which wildflowers are suited to the growing conditions offered by your garden throughout the year by visiting a nearby nature preserve in the spring, summer and fall. Observing native plants in their natural habitat will help you gauge what you’ll have the easiest time growing and visiting throughout the year will help you plan for each season.

Planting in the fall for success in the spring

In Pennsylvania, spring to early summer and fall are the best times to plant wildflower gardens. Follow these steps to successfully establish your wildflower garden:

1. Soil, sunlight and size. These are the three biggest factors you need to consider before choosing natives, as mentioned above. You need to determine how many hours of direct sunlight your garden gets, complete a soil test and measure the size of your garden before purchasing seed. This will help you determine what type of seed and how much seed to buy.

2. Remove any turf and weeds. Before you plant your garden, you’ll need to remove and turf or weeds. You can try doing this by hand or by putting black sheet mulch over the area to smother any vegetation underneath.

3. Cultivate soil. Many wildflowers don’t need fertilizer and some will even do poorly in highly-fertilized soil. However, depending on the results of your soil test and the type of seed you selected, you may want to add compost. Compost is beneficial for plants that require moist soil, high in organic matter. Once you’ve added any necessary soil aments, cultivate it to a depth of 8-10 inches.

4. Spreading seed. If you choose to purchase seed or a seed mix, you’ll want to spread it diagonally one way and then spread it diagonally the opposite way in an ‘X’ formation. Then gently rake lose soil over the seed.

5. Planting wildflowers. If you purchased plants, be sure to plant them at the same depth as when they were in their containers. Once you’ve determined the proper depth, backfill. For root-bound plants, free the root system by gently pulling it apart.

6. Water. As with any newly planted flowers, you’ll want to water your wildflower garden thoroughly. You may need to water it until your new plants are well established; however, it will need little or no additional water after that point.

Purchasing seeds and plants

Always purchase wildflowers from a reputable source that offers only plants grown in-house. Collecting plants from the wild or purchasing from a nursery selling plants collected from the wild causes the depletion of native species and disruption of the local ecosystem. Additionally, plants collected from the wild rarely survive relocation.

You can start your search by calling your local Soil and Water Conservation District or you can check out this list of Native Pollinator Plant Nurseries and Seed Companies.

Pennsylvania wildflowers

Spring wildflowers

Wild ginger

Size: 4-8 inches

Color: Maroon

Season: April to May

Growing conditions: Moist shade. Ground cover.

Jacob’s ladder,Greek valerian

Size: 10-15 inches

Color: Pink

Season: April to May

Growing conditions: Moist. Shade.

Dwarf crested iris

Size: 4-12 inches

Color: Blue/violet

Season: April to May

Growing conditions: Moist to dry. Partial shade to part sun.

Columbine

Size: 1-2 feet

Color: Red & yellow

Season: April to June

Growing conditions: Moist to dry. Partial shade to sun.

Blue wild indigo

Size: 2-4 feet

Color: Blue/purple

Season: April to June

Growing conditions: Moist to dry. Sun. Shrubby.

Virginia bluebells

Size: 1-2 feet

Color: Blue

Season: April to June

Growing conditions: Wet to moist. Shade to partial sun.

Wild geranium, Cranesbill

Size: 1-3 feet

Color: Pink

Season: April to July

Growing conditions: Moist to dry. Shade to partial shade.

Foam flower

Size: 8-12 inches

Color: White

Season: April to July

Growing conditions Moist. Shade.

Wild bleeding heart

Size: 1-2 feet

Color: Pink

Season: April to September

Growing conditions: Moist to dry. Partial shade.

Green-and-gold

Size: 6-12 inches

Color: Yellow

Season: April-October

Growing conditions: Moist to dry. Sun to partial shade.

False solomon’s seal, False spikenard

Size: 1-3 feet

Color: White

Season: May

Growing conditions: Moist to dry. Shade to sun.

Alumroot

Size: 1.5-3 feet

Color: Cream

Season: May to June

Growing conditions: Moist to dry. Shade to sun.

Solomon’s seal

Size: 1-5 feet

Color: White

Season: May to June

Growing conditions: Moist to dry. Shade.

Narrow-leaved blue-eyed grass

Size: 1-1.5 feet

Color: Blue

Season: May to July

Growing conditions: Wet to moist. Sun to partial sun.

Summer wildflowers

Butterfly weed

Size: 1-2 feet

Color: Orange

Season: June to July

Growing conditions: Dry. Sun. Attracts butterflies.

Beardtongue

Size: 2-5 feet

Color: White

Season: June to July

Growing conditions: Moist to dry. Sun to partial sun.

Ox-eye sunflower, False sunflower

Size: 3-4 feet

Color: Yellow

Season: June to August

Growing conditions: Wet to dry. Sun.

Summer phlox, Perennial phlox

Size: 3-4 feet

Color: Pink to lavender

Season: June to August

Growing conditions: Moist, sun to partial sun.

Golden ragwort

Size: 1 foot

Color: Yellow

Season: June to August

Growing conditions: Wet to moist. Sun to partial shade.

Turtlehead

Size: 1-4 feet

Color: White

Season: July to August

Growing conditions: Moist to wet. Partial shade.

Bugbane, Black cohosh

Size: 3-8 feet

Color: White

Season: July to August

Growing conditions: Moist to dry. Partial sun.

Turk’s cap lily, Michigan lily

Size: 2-5 feet

Color: Orange

Season: July to August

Growing conditions: Wet to moist. Sun to shade.

Beebalm, Oswego tea

Size: 2-3 feet

Color: Red

Season: July to August

Growing conditions: Wet to moist. Sun to partial shade.

Wild bergamot, Horsemint, Beebalm

Size: 2-5 feet

Color: Lavender

Season: July to August

Growing conditions: Moist to dry. Sun to partial shade

Tall coreopsis

Size: 3-9 feet

Color: Yellow

Season: July to September

Growing conditions: Moist to dry. Sun to partial sun.

Joe-pye weed

Size: 2-7 feet

Color: Pinkish-lavender

Season: July to September

Growing conditions: Wet to moist. Sun to partial shade. Attracts butterflies.

Marsh blazing star, Gayfeather

Size: 3-4 feet

Color: Purple

Season: July to September

Growing conditions: Moist to wet. Sun. Attracts Gayfeather butterflies.

Culver’s root

Size: 2-6 feet

Color: White

Season: July to September

Growing conditions: Moist. Sun to partial shade.

Great blue lobelia

Size: 2-3 feet

Color: Blue/lavender

Season: July to October

Growing conditions: Wet to moist. Partial sun.

Black-eye Susan, Orange coneflower

Size: 1-3 feet

Color: Yellow

Season: July to October

Growing conditions: Moist to dry. Sun.

Fall wildflowers

Common sneezeweed

Size: 2-5 feet

Color: Yellow

Season: August to September

Growing conditions: Wet to moist. Sun to partial sun.

New York ironweed

Size: 5-8 feet

Color: Reddish purple

Season: August to September

Growing conditions: Wet to moist. Sun.

Showy goldenrod

Size: 1-5 feet

Color: Yellow

Season: August to September

Growing conditions: Moist to dry. Sun to partial sun.

Narrow-leaved sunflower, Swamp sunflower

Size: 3-8 feet

Color: Yellow

Season: August to September

Growing conditions: Wet to moist. Sun to partial shade.

Slender mountain mint

Size: 2-3 feet

Color: White

Season: August-September

Growing Conditions: Moist to dry. Sun to partial sun.

White wood aster

Size: 2 feet

Color: White

Season: August to October

Growing conditions: Moist to dry. Shade to partial shade.

New England aster

Size: 6 feet

Color: Lavender-pink

Season: August to frost

Growing conditions: Wet to dry. Sun to partial sun.

Aromatic aster

Size: 12-20 inches

Color: Pink-lavender

Season: September-October

Growing conditions: Dry. Sun. Attracts butterflies.

Related Content

Resources