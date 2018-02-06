How to set up a brooder for baby chicks

Until they are fully feathered, baby chicks require special care. A quality brooder can meet the additional needs of your hatchlings, optimize their growth and ensure good health.

Setting up your brooder

There’s a lot to consider when setting up a brooder for your baby chicks, but it’s worth the effort. Creating a nurturing environment is the difference between a productive flock and birds that never reach their full potential.

Container and location. A few common choices for brooding containers are cardboard, wood and plastic. A cardboard box is the simplest container choice but can be difficult to keep clean and dry. Wooden brooders are more durable but difficult to disinfect after the chicks move outside. Plastic brooding boxes are the easiest to keep clean, but not ideal for air circulation. If you are able to provide supplemental heat in a location free of drafts, building an enclosure in an outbuilding is your best option. No matter where you choose to locate your brooder, it must be able to maintain a temperature of 90 F for the first week.

Cleaning your brooder

You want to make sure you clean your brooder box or area between each set of chicks you raise in it. The process is simple.

1. Wash. Use warm, soapy water to wash out your broader box/area and allow it to dry thoroughly.

2. Sanitize. Using 1 teaspoon of bleach to every gallon of water, mix a sanitizer to soak your brooder in for 10 minutes. Then rinse and dry.

3. Repeat. Follow steps one and two to clean and disinfect feeders, waterers and any other equipment you used in your brooder.

