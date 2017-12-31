Ohio, Pa. agriculture by the numbers (Infographic)

We often take our farmers and the economic impact of local agriculture for granted. But combined, Ohio’s agricultural and food production cluster employed one out of every eight Ohioans in 2015 and contributed $33 billion (5.3 percent) to Ohio’s gross state product, according to a report produced by a team of agricultural economists from the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences at The Ohio State University.

Along with the $33 billion, the state’s agricultural and food production cluster contributed an additional $20 billion to Ohio’s 2015 economy indirectly through farmer payments for various expenses such as rent and accounting services, as well as income that farm employees used to buy goods and services.

Adding the direct and indirect earnings, the total contribution of the agricultural and food production sectors to Ohio’s economy in 2015 was $53 billion.

And that’s just in Ohio. So we’ve compiled this infographic of some interesting numbers from U.S., Ohio and Pennsylvania agriculture. For example, DYK Pennsylvania leads the nation in mushroom production? Take a look at our infographic for more facts to share: