Selecting the right plants for wet land in Ohio

I recently wrote about gardening for climate change and adapting to changing precipitation patterns and periods of drought from a general standpoint. However, thinking about the way the weather has changed more locally, in Northeast Ohio, it definitely seems to be wetter more consistently and for longer periods of time. Logically, those of us with wet yards need to consider planting trees, shrubs and groundcovers that are more tolerant to wet conditions.

Not all plants grow well in wet areas

Many plants struggle to grow when soil is constantly wet because their roots require oxygen and saturated soil has no room for air. Trees and shrubs may be able to survive but often experience weak root growth and grow poorly as a result. These plants will also be more susceptible to soil-borne diseases and other issues.

Defining a wet area

A wet area constitutes more than an area of land that is wet all of the time year-round. Sloped sites are not always well-drained and can be considered wet when the soil is composed of a high clay content or it has a high water table and holds too much water. Other sites may appear well-drained for most of the year, but could still be too wet to support many trees or shrubs. These sites typically drain slowly and stay wet for extended periods of time when rain is abundant in the spring and fall.

Amending the soil

Soil amendments only relieve soil moisture problems if the entire root zone of a mature plant can be altered, which means amending the soil in tree planting holes is often ineffective and sometimes destructive.

However, trees can be planted with as much as ⅓ of their root balls above the soil line and loam soil and organic matter can be added on top of the existing soil to establish them on marginally well-drained soil.

Gardens and beds where shrubs are planted can be amended by adding organic matter such as compost, peat and composted sludge.

Sand is ineffective in improving drainage when less than 50 percent of the soil is composed of sand, which makes it a poor soil amendment.

Native trees tolerant to wet conditions

American arborvitae

American holly

American hornbeam

American larch

American snowbell

Ash trees – black ash, blue ash, green ash, pumpkin ash and wafer ash

Aspen

Birch trees – gray birch, river birch and yellow birch

Black gum

Catberry

Common hackberry

Common persimmon

Common serviceberry

Common winterberry

Cucumber tree

Eastern Cottonwood

Gray Alder

Hawthorn trees – bigfruit hawthorn, broadleaf hawthorn, fireberry hawthorn, fleshy hawthorn, Holmes’ hawthorn, Quebec hawthorn and waxyfruit hawthorn

Maple trees – red maple and silver maple

Northern arrowwood

Oak trees – bur oak, pin oak and swamp white oak

Poison sumac

Red Elderberry

Shellbark hickory

Southern Catalpa

Sycamore

Thornless honeylocust

Willow trees – autumn willow, black willow, meadow willow, peachleaf willow, silky willow

Native shrubs tolerant to wet conditions

Alderleaf buckthorn

Arrowwood viburnum

Black chokeberry

Black Huckleberry

Bog birch

Bog rosemary

Carolina rose

Cranberry – American cranberrybush, large cranberry and small cranberry

Common buttonbush

Common ninebark

Creeping snowberry

Elderberry

Gray dogwood

Highbush blueberry

Labrador tea

Leatherleaf

Maleberry

Marshmallow hibiscus

Mountain fly honeysuckle

Northern bayberry

Northern spicebush

Pink azalea

Pinxterbloom azalea

Possumhaw Viburnum

Red chokeberry

Red osier dogwood

Silky dogwood

Smooth alder

Summersweet

Swamp fly honeysuckle

Swamp rose

Sweetgale

Sweetshrub

Twinflower

White meadowsweet

Whiterod viburnum

Wild rhododendron

Willows – bog willow, gray willow, Missouri river willow, prairie willow, sageleaf willow and sandbar willow

Winterberry

Native groundcovers tolerant to wet conditions

Turtlehead

Daylily

Primrose

Foam flower

American globeflower

Blue marsh violet

False violet

Bog white violet

Striped violet

Yellowroot

Always check a plant’s native distribution before planting it on your property and avoid accidentally planting invasive species. Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center has a comprehensive database you can use.

Resources