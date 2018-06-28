Photo gallery: 150th American Jersey Cattle Association annual meeting

(PHOTOS ADDED: Scroll down to see gallery)

The home state of the American Jersey Cattle Association (AJCA) is welcoming Jersey breeders from across the U.S. and around the world to the 150th celebration of the association.

From June 27-30, the AJCA annual meeting will take place in northeast Ohio. Activities include the Presidents’ Reception and Jersey Breeders’ Banquet, June 27; 61st National Heifer Sale, June 29; the AJCA Young Breeders Awards Luncheon, June 30; as well as tours of local dairies, educational seminars on Jersey genetics and more.

Check back often. We’ll keep you updated on all the highlights right here. Check out our gallery and convention coverage below.

Christy Ratliff Master Breeder Christy Ratliff, of Garnett, Kansas, said winning the Master Breeder Award has been a lifetime dream of hers. < > < > 1 View Christy Ratliff Master Breeder Christy Ratliff, of Garnett, Kansas, said winning the Master Breeder Award has been a lifetime dream of hers. 2 View National Heifer Sale 3 View Honoring Jersey leadership The Presidents' Reception of the American Jersey Cattle Association annual meeting honored present and past presidents of AJCA and NAJ, June 27. 4 View Jersey Nature View Farm - Jay Herron Third generation dairy farmer Jay Herron welcomed American Jersey Cattle Association and International Conference of the World Jersey Cattle Bureau visitors to Nature View Farm, Salem, Ohio. (Susan Crowell photo) 5 View Fred Stout intern award Amanda LoRusso was recognized as the Fred Stout award winner for her internship with the Jersey Marketing Service. 6 View Checking out the sale heifers Jersey heifers could be previewed before the National Heifer Sale June 28. 7 View National Heifer Sale dinner 8 View Distinguished Service Chris Sorenson, current president of the American Jersey Cattle Association, and David Endres, current president of the National All Jersey Inc., were awarded the Distinguished Service Award from the American Jersey Cattle Association. 9 View Jersey robotic feed pusher Nature View Farm, Jay and Paul Herron, hav e been using this Valmetal robotic feed pusher, installed by Progressive Dairy Systems in Columbiana, Ohio, since this spring. It's a huge labor-saver, automatically pushing up feed every hour. 10 View Jersey Jim Herron in barn Jim Herron, of Cold Run Jerseys, talks to Stephen LeFeuvre, past president of the Royal Jersey Agricultural and Horticultural Society, from Jersey Isle, UK, during the national and international tour of their Salem, Ohio, farm June 29. 11 View Jersey Breeders' Banquet The Jersey Breeders' Banquet and Presidents' Reception were held June 27 in North Canton, Ohio. 12 View Chris Sorenson AJCA president Chris Sorenson, AJCA president, welcomes guests the 150th annual meeting of the American Jersey Cattle Association at MAPS Air Museum June 27. 13 View Taking bids Ron Mosser, AJCA-NAJ area representative, took bids during the National Jersey Heifer Sale. 14 View Master breeders Christy and Ron Ratliff Ron and Christy Ratliff were honored with the Master Breeder Award during the National Jersey Breeders' Banquet. 15 View Meet and greet Over 200 breeders gathered at MAPS Air Museum in North Canton for the Presidents’ Reception and Jersey Breeders’ Banquet, June 27. 16 View Bonnie Mohr and Chris Sorenson Bonnie Mohr and Chris Sorenson prepare to unveil the official portraits of the Jersey cow during the Presidents’ Reception and Jersey Breeders’ Banquet at MAPS Air Museum June 27. 17 View Toast to the Jersey cow An official toast was made to the Jersey cow and honorees at the Presidents’ Reception and Jersey Breeders’ Banquet during the 150th annual meeting of the American Jersey Cattle Association, June 27, at MAPS Air Museum in North Canton. 18 View Jersey heifers Jersey heifers could be previewed before the National Heifer Sale June 28. 19 View Jersey bag race Man down: Max Holmes, son of Becky and Bryan Holmes, got tripped up during the sack races during the American Jersey Cattle Association tour of Cold Run Jerseys June 29. Max is the grandson of farm owner 20 View National Heifer Sale volunteers Before the sale, Jersey Marketing Service team members and volunteers were recognized for getting the National Heifer sale ready June 28 21 View National Heifer Sale entertainment 22 View Around the ring Youth volunteers lead Jersey heifers around the ring for the National Heifer Sale. PTJ Andreas Rudy-ET, shown here, sold for $3,100. 23 View Sold Chris Hill called the National Jersey Heifer Sale June 28. 24 View Meritorious Service Ole Meland The Meritorious Service award was presented to Dr. Ole M. Meland, of Ocala, Florida, for his work with Jersey genetics. 25 View Cow pie bingo Reflection-DH Dimention Tallis was donated by Cherie Bayer, of the American Jersey Cattle Association, for cow pie bingo. 26 View National Jersey Queen 2017 National Jersey Queen Lakaya Lyon accepted the past president award on behalf of her grandfather, Joe Lyon, president of the American Jersey Cattle Association from 1970-1973. 27 View Jason Nuhfer Ohio Jersey Breeders president 28 View National Heifer Sale preview 29 View Jersey Breeders' Banquet at MAPS Jersey Breeders' Banquet and Presidents' Reception, June 27, at MAPS Air Museum, North Canton, Ohio. 30 View Jersey Nature View Farm Visitors to the Herron family's Nature View Farm, Salem, Ohio. 31 View National Heifer Sale prospects Jersey heifers could be previewed before the National Heifer Sale June 28. 32 View Taste of Ohio reception Before the National Heifer Sale dinner, attendees could sample local wine and cheese during the Taste of Ohio Reception. 33 View Waiting to be sold 34 View Which one should I buy 35 View 21st Century Jersey portrait During the Jersey Breeders' Banquet, a special presentation of the 21st Century Jersey cow portrait was unveiled by artist Bonnie Mohr. 36 View MAPS Air Museum To kick off the week, over 200 breeders gathered at MAPS Air Museum in North Canton for the Presidents’ Reception and Jersey Breeders’ Banquet, June 27. 37 View National Heifer Sale Ring 38 View Bonnie Mohr Artist Bonnie Mohr was commissioned to to paint the sixth portrait showing the progression of the Jersey cow into the 21st century. Mohr said this project was the pinnacle of her career. 39 View National Jersey Heifer Sale

Convention coverage