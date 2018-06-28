Photo gallery: 150th American Jersey Cattle Association annual meeting

The home state of the American Jersey Cattle Association (AJCA) is welcoming Jersey breeders from across the U.S. and around the world to the 150th celebration of the association.
From June 27-30, the AJCA annual meeting will take place in northeast Ohio. Activities include the Presidents’ Reception and Jersey Breeders’ Banquet, June 27; 61st National Heifer Sale, June 29; the AJCA Young Breeders Awards Luncheon, June 30; as well as tours of local dairies, educational seminars on Jersey genetics and more.
Christy Ratliff Master Breeder
Christy Ratliff, of Garnett, Kansas, said winning the Master Breeder Award has been a lifetime dream of hers.
Third generation dairy farmer Jay Herron welcomed American Jersey Cattle Association and International Conference of the World Jersey Cattle Bureau visitors to Nature View Farm, Salem, Ohio. (Susan Crowell photo)
Chris Sorenson, current president of the American Jersey Cattle Association, and David Endres, current president of the National All Jersey Inc., were awarded the Distinguished Service Award from the American Jersey Cattle Association.
Nature View Farm, Jay and Paul Herron, hav e been using this Valmetal robotic feed pusher, installed by Progressive Dairy Systems in Columbiana, Ohio, since this spring. It's a huge labor-saver, automatically pushing up feed every hour.
Jim Herron, of Cold Run Jerseys, talks to Stephen LeFeuvre, past president of the Royal Jersey Agricultural and Horticultural Society, from Jersey Isle, UK, during the national and international tour of their Salem, Ohio, farm June 29.
An official toast was made to the Jersey cow and honorees at the Presidents’ Reception and Jersey Breeders’ Banquet during the 150th annual meeting of the American Jersey Cattle Association, June 27, at MAPS Air Museum in North Canton.
Man down: Max Holmes, son of Becky and Bryan Holmes, got tripped up during the sack races during the American Jersey Cattle Association tour of Cold Run Jerseys June 29. Max is the grandson of farm owner