Photo gallery: 150th American Jersey Cattle Association annual meeting

The home state of the American Jersey Cattle Association (AJCA) is welcoming Jersey breeders from across the U.S. and around the world to the 150th celebration of the association.

From June 27-30, the AJCA annual meeting will take place in northeast Ohio. Activities include the Presidents’ Reception and Jersey Breeders’ Banquet, June 27; 61st National Heifer Sale, June 29; the AJCA Young Breeders Awards Luncheon, June 30; as well as tours of local dairies, educational seminars on Jersey genetics and more.

Chris Sorenson, AJCA president, welcomes guests the 150th annual meeting of the American Jersey Cattle Association at MAPS Air Museum June 27. Christy Ratliff, of Garnett, Kansas, said winning the Master Breeder Award has been a lifetime dream of hers. Bonnie Mohr and Chris Sorenson prepare to unveil the official portraits of the Jersey cow during the Presidents' Reception and Jersey Breeders' Banquet at MAPS Air Museum June 27. Chris Sorenson, current president of the American Jersey Cattle Association, and David Endres, current president of the National All Jersey Inc., were awarded the Distinguished Service Award from the American Jersey Cattle Association. The Meritorious Service award was presented to Dr. Ole M. Meland, of Ocala, Florida, for his work with Jersey genetics. Artist Bonnie Mohr was commissioned to to paint the sixth portrait showing the progression of the Jersey cow into the 21st century. Mohr said this project was the pinnacle of her career. An official toast was made to the Jersey cow and honorees at the Presidents' Reception and Jersey Breeders' Banquet during the 150th annual meeting of the American Jersey Cattle Association, June 27, at MAPS Air Museum in North Canton. 2017 National Jersey Queen Lakaya Lyon accepted the past president award on behalf of her grandfather, Joe Lyon, president of the American Jersey Cattle Association from 1970-1973. The Presidents' Reception of the American Jersey Cattle Association annual meeting honored present and past presidents of AJCA and NAJ, June 27. Ron and Christy Ratliff were honored with the Master Breeder Award during the National Jersey Breeders' Banquet. Over 200 breeders gathered at MAPS Air Museum in North Canton for the Presidents' Reception and Jersey Breeders' Banquet, June 27. During the Jersey Breeders' Banquet, a special presentation of the 21st Century Jersey cow portrait was unveiled by artist Bonnie Mohr. The Jersey Breeders' Banquet and Presidents' Reception were held June 27 in North Canton, Ohio.

Convention coverage