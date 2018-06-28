Photo gallery: 150th American Jersey Cattle Association annual meeting

The home state of the American Jersey Cattle Association (AJCA) is welcoming Jersey breeders from across the U.S. and around the world to the 150th celebration of the association.
From June 27-30, the AJCA annual meeting will take place in northeast Ohio. Activities include the Presidents’ Reception and Jersey Breeders’ Banquet, June 27; 61st National Heifer Sale, June 29; the AJCA Young Breeders Awards Luncheon, June 30; as well as tours of local dairies, educational seminars on Jersey genetics and more.
Chris Sorenson, AJCA president
Chris Sorenson, AJCA president, welcomes guests the 150th annual meeting of the American Jersey Cattle Association at MAPS Air Museum June 27.
Chris Sorenson, current president of the American Jersey Cattle Association, and David Endres, current president of the National All Jersey Inc., were awarded the Distinguished Service Award from the American Jersey Cattle Association.
An official toast was made to the Jersey cow and honorees at the Presidents’ Reception and Jersey Breeders’ Banquet during the 150th annual meeting of the American Jersey Cattle Association, June 27, at MAPS Air Museum in North Canton.